122 Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melbourne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
34 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
35 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1075 sqft
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
17 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
11 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
19 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
22 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
23 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
28 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
266 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
11 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
99 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

1 Unit Available
Hedges
2108 Oak St
2108 South Oak Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
- Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne.

1 Unit Available
1437 Pineapple Ave #605
1437 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2070 sqft
Luxury Condo overlooking Intra Coastal and steps away from EGAD! - Luxury condo living just steps away from the wonderful restaurants, brewery, shops and galleries of the Eau Gallie Arts District.

1 Unit Available
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A
2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor.

1 Unit Available
Bel-aire Palms
3480 FAN PALM BLVD
3480 Fan Palm Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1895 sqft
FAN PALM 3/2 CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING - BEAUTIFUL WOOD FAUX TILE IN LIVING ROOM AND ENTRY AS WELL AS FRESH INTERIOR PAINT INCLUDING GARAGE. .

1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the

1 Unit Available
1050 Riverdale Drive
1050 Riverdale Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Adorable and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted house inside and out. Storage shed in back yard and partially fenced. Close to the river and US 1

1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.

1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.
City Guide for Melbourne, FL

‘Ello, Mate! Welcome to Melbourne! Fosters, Crocodile Dundee, dingoes, koalas, kangaroos, etc. Just kidding. You’re moving to Melbourne, Florida, a central coast town with a fairly progressive attitude and a large community of vacationers and seniors. Now, let’s get started on your apartment search, dude. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Melbourne, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melbourne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

