Apartment List
/
FL
/
melbourne
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

61 Furnished Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
598 N Wickham Road
598 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
620 sqft
Cute and comfortable fully furnished1st floor condo including washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. There is a large private patio for outdoor living. Community pool. Assigned parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
513 Palmetto Avenue
513 Palmetto Ave, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1723 sqft
A doll house in Historic Melbourne! Enjoy Atlantic beaches, golf, fishing, boating, shopping, art & theater.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crane Cliffs
1 Unit Available
1208 E River Drive
1208 River Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1778 sqft
Waterfront lifestyle and a Boater Paradise in the harbor waiting for you! Gated condo community located in Captains Cove in Melbourne.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
James Landing
1 Unit Available
2468 Saint Johns Lane
2468 Saint Johns Lane, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2078 sqft
Fully furnished 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. 2 CG ready for immediate occupancy. Tastefully furnished with newer furnishings.Cathedral ceilings, 20'' porcelain tile thru out 1st floor. New carpet in 2nd floor bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Feather Lakes
1 Unit Available
3590 Egret Drive
3590 Egret Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1212 sqft
Tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Available for short term rental with 3 month minimum, includes water, electric, cable & lawn service.Interior just painted. New AC . Split floor plan. Washer & Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Melbourne
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
160
160 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3/2 furnished apartment First floor lake view Located west of I75 in Miramar . Includes utility except electricity. Great for students, relocation, vacation .

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
119
119 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
401 Sea Horse Avenue
401 Sea Horse Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1053 sqft
Beautiful beachside bungalow ready for immediate occupancy. Fully furnished, clean, and crispy! 3/2 with a split floor plan. Boasting a well manicured lawn.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deer Lakes
1 Unit Available
3491 Deer Lakes Drive
3491 Deer Lakes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1648 sqft
Corner, Fully Furnished Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with enclosed porch on a lake. This home can be leased from June 1 through December 31. Stay while you have your house built or vacation.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1415 NE Malibu Circle
1415 Malibu Cir NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Fully furnished 3-br waterfront townhome in popular Malibu Villas! Just bring your personal stuff -- the rest is all here! Ground-floor master bed and bath. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1082 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
3330 Nan Pablo Drive
3330 Nan Pablo Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1871 sqft
This gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath lakefront home has so much to offer! Beautiful, Open, Bright & Airy Living spaces in this home are so inviting! Split Floor Plan, Great Formal Dining Area and additional Dining Area off the Kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile

June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report. Melbourne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Melbourne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report. Melbourne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Melbourne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Melbourne rents declined significantly over the past month

Melbourne rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Melbourne stand at $979 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,241 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Melbourne's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Melbourne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Melbourne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Melbourne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Melbourne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Melbourne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,241 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Melbourne.
    • While Melbourne's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Melbourne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Melbourne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMelbourne 3 BedroomsMelbourne Accessible ApartmentsMelbourne Apartments with Balcony
    Melbourne Apartments with GarageMelbourne Apartments with GymMelbourne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMelbourne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMelbourne Apartments with Parking
    Melbourne Apartments with PoolMelbourne Apartments with Washer-DryerMelbourne Dog Friendly ApartmentsMelbourne Furnished ApartmentsMelbourne Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
    Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
    St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
    Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
    Seminole State College of Florida