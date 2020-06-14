162 Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL with garage

Apartment List
Melbourne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
Cocoa North
287 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
17 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,073
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
470 Bismarck Way
470 Bismarck Way, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2030 sqft
PREMIUM BEACHSIDE LOCATION - Close to Eau Gaille causeway and a short walk to the beach! CLEAN, CRISP & MOVE-IN READY Townhome! Located in the coveted GATED community of OCEANSIDE VILLAGE. This 2 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1030 Venetian Drive
1030 Venetian Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
Available now. Spacious, clean unit in sought after Venetian Village close to shopping, dining, I95 access. Large bedrooms, eat in kitchen, 1 car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4063 Palladian Way
4063 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Gated Community in desirable area of Melbourne with excellent Schools and 15 minutes to ocean.Home boasts large eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter space. Large Living/Dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2183 Highland Avenue
2183 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a private patio and detached 1 car garage. Hookups for washer and dryer in large utility room off of kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and new living room flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4030 Wilkes Drive
4030 Wilkes Dr, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1911 sqft
4 Bedrooms or 3 bedroom and an office. 2 Full Bathrooms. 2 car garage. Very nice Neighborhood. Perfect Location Close TO FIT, GRUMMAN, HARRIS, EMBRAER and the 192 Shopping Area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1400 Isabella Drive
1400 Isabella Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1627 sqft
Riverwalk of Melbourne is one of Brevard's most sought after gated Townhome communities. Close to Northrup Grumans and all major companies, airport, beaches, hospitals, I95, Starbucks and so much more. This townhouse is only 4.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3955 Almeida Court
3955 Almeida Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
This 2 story unit offers a fully appliance kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of extra cabinet space. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lansing Ridge
1 Unit Available
2012 Sierra Street
2012 Sierra Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2024 sqft
The perfect floor plan does exist! A formal living & dining room greet you from the front door, creating the perfect ambient space for privacy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Almar
1 Unit Available
373 Thomas Barbour Drive
373 Thomas Barbour Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1348 sqft
Nice maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home. Big family room, living room, dining and eat in kitchen. Single car garage and chain lin fenced back yard. Close to shopping, schools and beaches.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4212 Ruthann Circle
4212 Ruthann Cir, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2287 sqft
Quaint community. Gas appliances, well for irrigation. Lawn maintenance included. Fantastic layout in this open concept home with 3-car garage. Kitchen with breakfast island overlooks Breakfast Nook and Great Room open to covered porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1020 Venetian Drive
1020 Venetian Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1781 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom and two bathrooms with attached one car garage! Community pool, plenty of space, private entrance takes you upstairs to an open loft like second floor upstairs unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Loveridge Heights
1 Unit Available
424 Bamboo Lane
424 Bamboo Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE. THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME HAS NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS, NEWER KITCHEN COUNTERS, NEWER PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, LARGE YARD, 1 CAR GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE. WALK TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND RETAIL.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hedges
1 Unit Available
2108 Oak Street
2108 South Oak Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4108 Palladian Way
4108 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2023 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! 3 bdr, 2 baths home with 2 car garage in GATED desirable Hammock Trace Preserve. This home features vaulted ceilings with tile and carpet throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
James Landing
1 Unit Available
2468 Saint Johns Lane
2468 Saint Johns Lane, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2078 sqft
Fully furnished 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. 2 CG ready for immediate occupancy. Tastefully furnished with newer furnishings.Cathedral ceilings, 20'' porcelain tile thru out 1st floor. New carpet in 2nd floor bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Feather Lakes
1 Unit Available
3590 Egret Drive
3590 Egret Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1212 sqft
Tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Available for short term rental with 3 month minimum, includes water, electric, cable & lawn service.Interior just painted. New AC . Split floor plan. Washer & Dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Melbourne, FL

Melbourne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

