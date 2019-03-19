All apartments in Meadow Woods
13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101

13828 Timberbrooke Dr Unit 101 · No Longer Available
Location

13828 Timberbrooke Dr Unit 101, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3beds 2 baths condo in a Gated community,1st-floor unit. Pond view, across from the community pool. Water included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 have any available units?
13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 have?
Some of 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 does offer parking.
Does 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 have a pool?
Yes, 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 has a pool.
Does 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 have accessible units?
No, 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13828 TIMBERBROOKE DRIVE, UNIT #101 - 101 has units with air conditioning.
