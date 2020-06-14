Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Meadow Woods renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2358 Chatham Place
2358 Chatham Place Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1760 sqft
*Video Tours Available* Move in ready 3/2.5 Townhome for rent in GATED community! Sign a lease by 6/15/2020 and receive $300 off your first month's rent - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Woods
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Woods
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Lake Hart
18 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hunters Creek
24 Units Available
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1604 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hunters Creek
35 Units Available
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1545 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,267
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Water's Edge
35 Units Available
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1415 sqft
Live the best of both worlds in our upscale, East Orlando community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
170 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lake Nona
1 Unit Available
8453 Laureate Blvd
8453 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2350 sqft
8453 Laureate Blvd Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4/3.5 in Laureate Park in Lake Nona - 8453 Laureate Blvd is located in the beautiful community of Laureate Park in the desirable Lake Nona area.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop Unit 29, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1764 sqft
Highly upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home. Large living & dining room combo. Volume ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Solid wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Private covered patio with brick pavers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2444 Hassonite Street
2444 Hassonite Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1661 sqft
Available Now. Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story townhouse in the gated Amber Pointe Community of Kissimmee.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Nona
1 Unit Available
12059 KAJETAN LANE
12059 Kajetan Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1680 sqft
Magnificent WATERFRONT villa/duplex with 2 CAR GARAGE located in beautiful gated Villagewalk at Lake Nona. ALL YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. WONDERFUL WALKING AND BIKING thru this whole development.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2225 sqft
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Nona
1 Unit Available
9826 POPLAR PLACE
9826 Poplar Place, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2005 sqft
Immaculate END UNIT 3/2.5 TOWNHOME IN LAKE NONA!!! Located behind NorthLake Park Community School and YMCA, on a beautiful green, this 3 / 2.5 is perfect for Lake Nona living.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE
12016 Villanova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1217 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo style home with a one car garage. Located in the popular Villanova gated community in Hunters Creek. Close to shopping, dining and highway access.
City Guide for Meadow Woods, FL

"It's a Ridge thang / When I speak, you hear my Meadow Woods twang." (- P. Stunna)

Meadow Woods is a census-designation place in Orange County, Florida. This is a Floridian town of 11,286 that’s part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan Area. This community is connected to other parts of the state by a number of major roads and the Lynx regional transit bus system as well.

Having trouble with Craigslist Meadow Woods? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Meadow Woods, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Meadow Woods renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

