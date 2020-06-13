Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

384 Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
1219 Caribbean Cove Court Available 06/15/20 3BR 2BA Single level, Ground floor, End unit Condo close to OIA, Private Enclosed Patio! - Location, Location, Location!! This 3BR 2BA single level, ground floor, end unit condo is close to superb

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Brook Hollow Dr
1613 Brook Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1875 sqft
1613 Brook Hollow Dr Available 07/10/20 MOVE IN JULY!! ALL TILE FLOORING!! 4 BED 2 BATH WITH LARGE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH!! - Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath home with all tile floors and relaxing screened in back porch!! When you enter this spacious home you

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3037 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE
14127 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2061 sqft
NEWER HOME. Be the first to live in this beautiful luxurious home, located in Wyndham Lakes Estate, right near Medical Center at Lake Nona.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2027 sqft
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103
13828 Timberbrooke Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1013 sqft
Meadow Woods - Great location! First floor condo in a gated community. This condo offers 1013 square feet of living space, split floor plan, fresh paint, tile throughout, and screened in patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
14635 Keelford Way
14635 Keelford Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1752 sqft
One story property with many upgrades through out, high ceilings, ceramic tile on common areas, nice screened porch, fence backyard with other fence for pets, a finished huge room on the backyard for an office or utility room use.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Meadow Woods Village
1 Unit Available
850 Monopoly Ct Fl 32824
850 Monopoly Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Move In Ready 3 Beds 2.5 Baths 1,434 Sq. Ft - Property Id: 253906 Built in 1993, this Orlando two-story home offers tile flooring, an enclosed patio, and off the street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1752 sqft
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1723 WHITE HERON BAY CIRCLE
1723 White Heron Bay Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
2474 sqft
Can you picture yourself in this home? Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets.

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
12642 SAWGRASS PLANTATION BOULEVARD
12642 Sawgrass Plantation Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2347 sqft
Welcome home! Vinyl plank and sleek tile floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a prep island.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Woods
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
$
Marydia
53 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Sol Vlilage
1 Unit Available
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Woods
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Hart
13 Units Available
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1353 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Nona Place community. Gated, pet-friendly community with extensive grounds featuring lakes and walking trails, resort-style pool with sun decks and cabanas, fitness center and lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Creek
24 Units Available
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1604 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
27 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hunters Creek
35 Units Available
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1545 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,267
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
City Guide for Meadow Woods, FL

"It's a Ridge thang / When I speak, you hear my Meadow Woods twang." (- P. Stunna)

Meadow Woods is a census-designation place in Orange County, Florida. This is a Floridian town of 11,286 that’s part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan Area. This community is connected to other parts of the state by a number of major roads and the Lynx regional transit bus system as well.

Having trouble with Craigslist Meadow Woods? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Meadow Woods, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Meadow Woods renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

