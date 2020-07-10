/
apartments with washer dryer
110 Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
1763 Boggy Oak Lane
1763 Boggy Oak Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3455 sqft
Single Family Home in Sawgrass @ Orlando - Weatherbe area in Orlando. Unfurnished, 3,455 sf, five bedrooms, four baths and 2 car garage 2 story home.
1 Unit Available
12096 Scrub Palm Lane
12096 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1946 sqft
Recently Constructed 4BD/2.
1 Unit Available
2151 Great Falls Way B
2151 Great Falls Way, Meadow Woods, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 304772 ??$1,100/ 1br/1ba - APARTMENT FOR RENT ELECTRICITY AND WATER INCLUDED. (ORLANDO) ? 1BR / 1Ba ?$1,100.00 monthly ?No Smoking ?Near Lake Nona, el Aeropuerto /Airport, Orange Avenue, Boggy Creek, 417. Zip Code.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1752 sqft
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...
1 Unit Available
1802 Great Falls Way
1802 Great Falls Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
1802 Great Falls Way Available 07/31/20 ***AVAILABLE for move in 7/31/2020*** Beacon Park/La Cascada 4br 2ba on CORNER LOT with HUGE FENCED IN YARD!!! - ***AVAILABLE for move in 7/31/2020*** Beacon Park/La Cascada 4br 2ba on CORNER LOT with HUGE
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
527 Villa Del Sol Cir. #101
527 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Lovely 3/2, 1st Floor Condo in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Lovely 3/2 condominium in the gated Villa del Sol community of Meadow Woods. Enjoy the ample floor plan and the convenience of being on the 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
522 VILLA DEL SOL CIRCLE
522 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Larger 3/2 condo in gated community with pool. Unit backs up to conservation. Well maintained and easy access to 417 and the attractions.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
15113 BRAYWOOD TRAIL
15113 Braywood Trail, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2013 sqft
A beautiful home with a relaxing waterview! Excellent condition 4 bedroom/2 Bath home that is awaiting you & your furniture.
1 Unit Available
1554 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE
1554 Plantation Pointe Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1865 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house, ALL TILE, located in the beautiful Sawgrass Plantation Community. Split bedroom plan. Living room and dining separate, with kitchen open to the family room. All appliances, including washer/dryer included.
Contact for Availability
Center Lake
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2027 sqft
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.
1 Unit Available
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103
13828 Timberbrooke Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1013 sqft
Meadow Woods - Great location! First floor condo in a gated community. This condo offers 1013 square feet of living space, split floor plan, fresh paint, tile throughout, and screened in patio.
1 Unit Available
12013 SCRUB PALM LANE
12013 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
SMALL PETS UNDER 25 POUNDS OK! No aggressive breeds. Lawn Service Included.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Woods
Verified
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
1 Unit Available
Villa Sol Vlilage
3047 SANGRIA STREET
3047 Sangria Street, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1770 sqft
Available immediately! You have found the perfect home for you and your family, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been lovingly cared for and ready for you to move right in.
1 Unit Available
Villa Sol Vlilage
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.
1 Unit Available
2606 QUAIL POND WAY
2606 Quail Pond Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2ND 2020.
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE
350 Buttonwood Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Nicely remodeled 3bed/2bath in Buena Ventura Lakes, New Appliances, Berber Carpet, Ceramic in all Wet Areas, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Bathrooms updated and Freshly Painted.
1 Unit Available
Southchase
620 Bohannon Blvd.
620 Bohannon Boulevard, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1226 sqft
620 Bohannon Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Woods
Verified
43 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified
$
23 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified
46 Units Available
Crestwood
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified
18 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1604 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
8 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
