2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:54 PM
257 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
12004 Club Woods Dr
12004 Club Woods Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
2 bedroom house in Meadow Woods - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is walking distance to sought after Weatherbee Elementary School. Great location! One car garage. Screened in back porch. Washer and Dryer included. Available August 7th.
Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
12319 AUGUSTA WOODS COURT
12319 Augusta Woods Court, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1014 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 with enclosed Florida Room with A/C Townhome in Meadowoods. Unit Features Spacious Kitchen with 30 inch Cabinets with Granite Counter Tops and Ceramic Tile, Dining, Living,Master Bedroom, and 2nd Bedroom features Laminate Flooring.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103
13828 Timberbrooke Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1013 sqft
Meadow Woods - Great location! First floor condo in a gated community. This condo offers 1013 square feet of living space, split floor plan, fresh paint, tile throughout, and screened in patio.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Woods
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Woods
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
35 Units Available
Water's Edge
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1277 sqft
Live the best of both worlds in our upscale, East Orlando community.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
47 Units Available
Hunters Creek
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1140 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
42 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1142 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
12 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
930 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
13 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
63 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
16 Units Available
Lake Hart
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1142 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Nona Place community. Gated, pet-friendly community with extensive grounds featuring lakes and walking trails, resort-style pool with sun decks and cabanas, fitness center and lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
37 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
9 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1082 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
17 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1207 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 PM
18 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1064 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
24 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1111 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
46 Units Available
Crestwood
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
13 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
950 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
12 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1077 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Last updated July 15 at 12:25 PM
26 Units Available
Lake Hart
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1202 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
24 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
42 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
726 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
150 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
210 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
