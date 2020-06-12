/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
14912 Day Lily Court
14912 Day Lily Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2018 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1552 Whitewater Falls Drive
1552 Whitewater Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1727 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2158 Victoria Falls Dr
2158 Victoria Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
Available 09/01/20 Close to Lake Nona medical and MCO airport - Property Id: 117467 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 baths with over 2200 sqft. Master bedroom located on the main floor. Huge backyard great place for family gathering and parties.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1763 Boggy Oak Lane
1763 Boggy Oak Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
1763 Boggy Oak Lane - U1 Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Sawgrass @ Orlando - Weatherbe area in Orlando. Unfurnished, 3,455 sf, five bedrooms, four baths and 2 car garage 2 story home.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1845 Sand Arbor Cir
1845 Sand Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
Newly Renovated 4/3.5 + Loft ~ New Flooring, Baths, Paint, SS Appliances, and More! - Available June 7th or possibly sooner! Contact Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 for showings and more info! Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 77
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
1219 Caribbean Cove Court Available 06/15/20 3BR 2BA Single level, Ground floor, End unit Condo close to OIA, Private Enclosed Patio! - Location, Location, Location!! This 3BR 2BA single level, ground floor, end unit condo is close to superb
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 Golden Poppy Court
1716 Golden Poppy Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,424 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2358 Chatham Place
2358 Chatham Place Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1760 sqft
*Video Tours Available* Move in ready 3/2.5 Townhome for rent in GATED community! Sign a lease by 6/15/2020 and receive $300 off your first month's rent - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Brook Hollow Dr
1613 Brook Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1613 Brook Hollow Dr Available 07/10/20 MOVE IN JULY!! ALL TILE FLOORING!! 4 BED 2 BATH WITH LARGE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH!! - Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath home with all tile floors and relaxing screened in back porch!! When you enter this spacious home you
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1773 PORTOFINO MEADOWS BLVD
1773 Portofino Meadows Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL
1773 PORTOFINO MEADOWS BLVD Available 06/30/20 Listing Agent: Oscar Medina OSCARMEDINAREALTOR@GMAIL.COM 787-525-0940 - BRAND NEW TOWNHOME!! LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PORTOFINO MEADOWS. EXCELLENT CORNER UNIT WITH GATED COMMUNITY.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Woods Village
1 Unit Available
527 Villa Del Sol Cir. #101
527 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Lovely 3/2, 1st Floor Condo in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Lovely 3/2 condominium in the gated Villa del Sol community of Meadow Woods. Enjoy the ample floor plan and the convenience of being on the 1st floor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard
14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL
This is a Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! A Must See... You will find many upgrades in this home including: granite counter-tops, walk in pantry and center island open to the dining room and great room overlooking your covered lanai.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE
14127 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
NEWER HOME. Be the first to live in this beautiful luxurious home, located in Wyndham Lakes Estate, right near Medical Center at Lake Nona.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE
2159 Victoria Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4br 2.5ba PLUS LOFT in BEACON PARK, located near Lake Nona Medical City and UCF College of Medicine!!! Over 2800 sq/ft in this two story home, with a FENCED YARD and backs to CONSERVATION AREA (no rear neighbors!).
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY
3955 Island Green Way, Meadow Woods, FL
Immaculate 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom 3 car garage built in 2016. This home is located in one of Orlando's most desirable communities. Very spacious home with open floor plan and split-bedroom floor plan. Maters is located in the 1st floor.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3242 PALATKA STREET
3242 Palatka Street, Meadow Woods, FL
It's a great opportunity to rent a house at middle of south of Orlando, between Hunter's Creek and Lake Nona. Easily access to highway 417, Osceola Pkwy, and FL Turnpike. Only a few minutes to brand new Publix Supermarket Plaza.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
14635 Keelford Way
14635 Keelford Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1752 sqft
One story property with many upgrades through out, high ceilings, ceramic tile on common areas, nice screened porch, fence backyard with other fence for pets, a finished huge room on the backyard for an office or utility room use.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Meadow Woods Village
1 Unit Available
850 Monopoly Ct Fl 32824
850 Monopoly Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Move In Ready 3 Beds 2.5 Baths 1,434 Sq. Ft - Property Id: 253906 Built in 1993, this Orlando two-story home offers tile flooring, an enclosed patio, and off the street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...
