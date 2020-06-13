Apartment List
358 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL

Finding an apartment in Meadow Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
12096 Scrub Palm Lane
12096 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1946 sqft
12096 Scrub Palm Lane Available 07/01/20 Recently Constructed 4BD/2.

1 Unit Available
1613 Brook Hollow Dr
1613 Brook Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1875 sqft
1613 Brook Hollow Dr Available 07/10/20 MOVE IN JULY!! ALL TILE FLOORING!! 4 BED 2 BATH WITH LARGE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH!! - Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath home with all tile floors and relaxing screened in back porch!! When you enter this spacious home you

1 Unit Available
2358 Chatham Place
2358 Chatham Place Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1760 sqft
*Video Tours Available* Move in ready 3/2.5 Townhome for rent in GATED community! Sign a lease by 6/15/2020 and receive $300 off your first month's rent - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 Unit Available
1883 Island Walk Dr
1883 Island Walk Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1964 sqft
Huge Town home 3/2.5 with 2 Car Garage in Meadow Woods - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** Spacious town home in Island Walk with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage featuring formal living and dining with separate family room. All bedrooms are upstairs.

Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.

1 Unit Available
1845 Sand Arbor Cir
1845 Sand Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2744 sqft
Newly Renovated 4/3.5 + Loft ~ New Flooring, Baths, Paint, SS Appliances, and More! - Available June 7th or possibly sooner! Contact Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 for showings and more info! Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
14912 Day Lily Court
14912 Day Lily Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2018 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1552 Whitewater Falls Drive
1552 Whitewater Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1727 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 Unit Available
2159 VICTORIA FALLS DRIVE
2159 Victoria Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2850 sqft
4br 2.5ba PLUS LOFT in BEACON PARK, located near Lake Nona Medical City and UCF College of Medicine!!! Over 2800 sq/ft in this two story home, with a FENCED YARD and backs to CONSERVATION AREA (no rear neighbors!).

Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
14635 Keelford Way
14635 Keelford Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1752 sqft
One story property with many upgrades through out, high ceilings, ceramic tile on common areas, nice screened porch, fence backyard with other fence for pets, a finished huge room on the backyard for an office or utility room use.

Meadow Woods Village
1 Unit Available
850 Monopoly Ct Fl 32824
850 Monopoly Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Move In Ready 3 Beds 2.5 Baths 1,434 Sq. Ft - Property Id: 253906 Built in 1993, this Orlando two-story home offers tile flooring, an enclosed patio, and off the street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
12013 SCRUB PALM LANE
12013 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
SMALL PETS UNDER 25 POUNDS OK! No aggressive breeds. Lawn Service Included.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Woods
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.

1 Unit Available
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle
2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1959 sqft
Single Family Home in Heritage Lakes, Kissimmee - Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook.

Villa Sol Vlilage
1 Unit Available
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Woods
Lake Hart
19 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Lake Hart
13 Units Available
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1353 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Nona Place community. Gated, pet-friendly community with extensive grounds featuring lakes and walking trails, resort-style pool with sun decks and cabanas, fitness center and lounge.
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Hunters Creek
47 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
City Guide for Meadow Woods, FL

"It's a Ridge thang / When I speak, you hear my Meadow Woods twang." (- P. Stunna)

Meadow Woods is a census-designation place in Orange County, Florida. This is a Floridian town of 11,286 that’s part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan Area. This community is connected to other parts of the state by a number of major roads and the Lynx regional transit bus system as well.

Having trouble with Craigslist Meadow Woods? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Meadow Woods, FL

Finding an apartment in Meadow Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

