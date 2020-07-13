/
apartments with pool
133 Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL with pool
1763 Boggy Oak Lane
1763 Boggy Oak Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3455 sqft
Single Family Home in Sawgrass @ Orlando - Weatherbe area in Orlando. Unfurnished, 3,455 sf, five bedrooms, four baths and 2 car garage 2 story home.
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Level.
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.
Meadow Woods Village
3930 Plainview Drive
3930 Plainview Dr, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1881 sqft
3930 Plainview Drive Available 08/01/20 **New 3/2.5 Lake Nona Townhome!** - Newly built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse! Offers a 1 car garage with large driveway. Eat in kitchen shows off all stainless steel appliances including built in microwave.
12096 Scrub Palm Lane
12096 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1946 sqft
Recently Constructed 4BD/2.
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1752 sqft
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2579 CARRICKTON
2579 Carrickton Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3108 sqft
Listing Agent: Norma Rodriguez fltr@flteamrodriguez.com 954-325-1183 - Spacious home ready to move in! Come take a look at this 5 bedroom, 3 baths, plus a large bonus room home and fall in love.
1802 Great Falls Way
1802 Great Falls Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
1802 Great Falls Way Available 07/31/20 ***AVAILABLE for move in 7/31/2020*** Beacon Park/La Cascada 4br 2ba on CORNER LOT with HUGE FENCED IN YARD!!! - ***AVAILABLE for move in 7/31/2020*** Beacon Park/La Cascada 4br 2ba on CORNER LOT with HUGE
Meadow Woods Village
527 Villa Del Sol Cir. #101
527 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Lovely 3/2, 1st Floor Condo in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Lovely 3/2 condominium in the gated Villa del Sol community of Meadow Woods. Enjoy the ample floor plan and the convenience of being on the 1st floor.
Meadow Woods Village
522 VILLA DEL SOL CIRCLE
522 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Larger 3/2 condo in gated community with pool. Unit backs up to conservation. Well maintained and easy access to 417 and the attractions.
1554 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE
1554 Plantation Pointe Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1865 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house, ALL TILE, located in the beautiful Sawgrass Plantation Community. Split bedroom plan. Living room and dining separate, with kitchen open to the family room. All appliances, including washer/dryer included.
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2027 sqft
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103
13828 Timberbrooke Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1013 sqft
Meadow Woods - Great location! First floor condo in a gated community. This condo offers 1013 square feet of living space, split floor plan, fresh paint, tile throughout, and screened in patio.
12013 SCRUB PALM LANE
12013 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
SMALL PETS UNDER 25 POUNDS OK! No aggressive breeds. Lawn Service Included.
Center Lake
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE
1220 Sandbrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW: kitchen granite, faucets, garbage disposal, sink, GFIs and more. New doors to pool and backyard area.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Woods
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
3257 Brewster Drive
3257 Brewster Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1839 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
2718 Port Court
2718 Port Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1480 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Buenaventura Lakes
108 WILDWOOD CT
108 Wildwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Listing Agent - Michael Mercado -(407) 301-5009 - mmercado.realtor@gmail.com - This beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac has a water view, a two car garage, landscaping with palm trees, large driveway, Large room sizes with high ceilings.
Villa Sol Vlilage
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.
Eagle Bay
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1
2747 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1752 sqft
Beautiful two-story town home with a one car garage. Home has one suite and two additional bedrooms and a loft area upstairs. The first floor features a living/dining room combination, an additional 1/2 bath, a breakfast area and nice kitchen.
2608 SPRING HILL DRIVE
2608 Spring Hill Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1839 sqft
Beautiful ready to move in single family with marvelous back yard view, Master Bedroom located on first floor, with three more bedrooms upstairs.
3153 Fairfield Dr
3153 Fairfield Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1756 sqft
Raintree Park-3153 Fairfield Dr Kissimmee, FL 34743 - This home is located in Raintree Park off of the Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee. 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, pool home.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Woods
Lake Hart
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
