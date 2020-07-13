130 Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1763 Boggy Oak Lane
1763 Boggy Oak Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3455 sqft
Single Family Home in Sawgrass @ Orlando - Weatherbe area in Orlando. Unfurnished, 3,455 sf, five bedrooms, four baths and 2 car garage 2 story home.

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Level.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
3930 Plainview Drive
3930 Plainview Dr, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1881 sqft
3930 Plainview Drive Available 08/01/20 **New 3/2.5 Lake Nona Townhome!** - Newly built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse! Offers a 1 car garage with large driveway. Eat in kitchen shows off all stainless steel appliances including built in microwave.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12096 Scrub Palm Lane
12096 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1946 sqft
Recently Constructed 4BD/2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14508 Laguna Beach Circle
14508 Laguna Beach Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
*** APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT APPLY! *** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH / 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE (SOUTHEAST ORLANDO NEAR AIRPORT) - *** APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT APPLY! *** 3/2.5 Townhouse with eat-in kitchen and all major appliances. W/D hook-ups.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
12319 AUGUSTA WOODS COURT
12319 Augusta Woods Court, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1014 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 with enclosed Florida Room with A/C Townhome in Meadowoods. Unit Features Spacious Kitchen with 30 inch Cabinets with Granite Counter Tops and Ceramic Tile, Dining, Living,Master Bedroom, and 2nd Bedroom features Laminate Flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1752 sqft
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1755 PLANTATION OAK DR
1755 Plantation Oak Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2261 sqft
Listing Agent - Nicole Perpillant - nicoleperpillant@gmail.com - 407-564-6424 - Amazing opportunity to live in the desirable Sawgrass community. This beautiful 4 bedroom home has all bedrooms upstairs, with separate living and family rooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2579 CARRICKTON
2579 Carrickton Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3108 sqft
Listing Agent: Norma Rodriguez fltr@flteamrodriguez.com 954-325-1183 - Spacious home ready to move in! Come take a look at this 5 bedroom, 3 baths, plus a large bonus room home and fall in love.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
15113 BRAYWOOD TRAIL
15113 Braywood Trail, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2013 sqft
A beautiful home with a relaxing waterview! Excellent condition 4 bedroom/2 Bath home that is awaiting you & your furniture.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1554 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE
1554 Plantation Pointe Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1865 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house, ALL TILE, located in the beautiful Sawgrass Plantation Community. Split bedroom plan. Living room and dining separate, with kitchen open to the family room. All appliances, including washer/dryer included.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2027 sqft
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Center Lake
1023 RAINING MEADOWS LANE
1023 Raining Meadows Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,884
1718 sqft
Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1723 WHITE HERON BAY CIRCLE
1723 White Heron Bay Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
2474 sqft
Can you picture yourself in this home? Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets.

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
12642 SAWGRASS PLANTATION BOULEVARD
12642 Sawgrass Plantation Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2347 sqft
Welcome home! Vinyl plank and sleek tile floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a prep island.

1 of 38

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
12013 SCRUB PALM LANE
12013 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
SMALL PETS UNDER 25 POUNDS OK! No aggressive breeds. Lawn Service Included.

1 of 29

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
Center Lake
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE
1220 Sandbrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW: kitchen granite, faucets, garbage disposal, sink, GFIs and more. New doors to pool and backyard area.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Woods
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southchase
11946 Redbridge Drive
11946 Redbridge Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1485 sqft
11946 Redbridge Drive Available 08/12/20 3/2 Home Near Hunter's Creek and OIA - Amazing Three Bedroom Two Bath House in Southchase. This property will be available mid August. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2718 Port Court
2718 Port Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1480 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
108 WILDWOOD CT
108 Wildwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Listing Agent - Michael Mercado -(407) 301-5009 - mmercado.realtor@gmail.com - This beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac has a water view, a two car garage, landscaping with palm trees, large driveway, Large room sizes with high ceilings.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa Sol Vlilage
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Bay
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1
2747 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1752 sqft
Beautiful two-story town home with a one car garage. Home has one suite and two additional bedrooms and a loft area upstairs. The first floor features a living/dining room combination, an additional 1/2 bath, a breakfast area and nice kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2608 SPRING HILL DRIVE
2608 Spring Hill Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1839 sqft
Beautiful ready to move in single family with marvelous back yard view, Master Bedroom located on first floor, with three more bedrooms upstairs.
City Guide for Meadow Woods, FL

"It's a Ridge thang / When I speak, you hear my Meadow Woods twang." (- P. Stunna)

Meadow Woods is a census-designation place in Orange County, Florida. This is a Floridian town of 11,286 that’s part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan Area. This community is connected to other parts of the state by a number of major roads and the Lynx regional transit bus system as well.

Having trouble with Craigslist Meadow Woods? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Meadow Woods, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meadow Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

