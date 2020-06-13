Apartment List
/
FL
/
meadow woods
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Meadow Woods, FL with garage

Meadow Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12096 Scrub Palm Lane
12096 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1946 sqft
12096 Scrub Palm Lane Available 07/01/20 Recently Constructed 4BD/2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2358 Chatham Place
2358 Chatham Place Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1760 sqft
*Video Tours Available* Move in ready 3/2.5 Townhome for rent in GATED community! Sign a lease by 6/15/2020 and receive $300 off your first month's rent - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1883 Island Walk Dr
1883 Island Walk Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1964 sqft
Huge Town home 3/2.5 with 2 Car Garage in Meadow Woods - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** Spacious town home in Island Walk with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage featuring formal living and dining with separate family room. All bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1752 sqft
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1716 Golden Poppy Court
1716 Golden Poppy Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,424 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3037 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1763 Boggy Oak Lane
1763 Boggy Oak Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3455 sqft
1763 Boggy Oak Lane - U1 Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Sawgrass @ Orlando - Weatherbe area in Orlando. Unfurnished, 3,455 sf, five bedrooms, four baths and 2 car garage 2 story home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE
14127 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2061 sqft
NEWER HOME. Be the first to live in this beautiful luxurious home, located in Wyndham Lakes Estate, right near Medical Center at Lake Nona.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3955 ISLAND GREEN WAY
3955 Island Green Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3177 sqft
Immaculate 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom 3 car garage built in 2016. This home is located in one of Orlando's most desirable communities. Very spacious home with open floor plan and split-bedroom floor plan. Maters is located in the 1st floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2027 sqft
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3242 PALATKA STREET
3242 Palatka Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3055 sqft
It's a great opportunity to rent a house at middle of south of Orlando, between Hunter's Creek and Lake Nona. Easily access to highway 417, Osceola Pkwy, and FL Turnpike. Only a few minutes to brand new Publix Supermarket Plaza.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1023 RAINING MEADOWS LANE
1023 Raining Meadows Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,884
1718 sqft
Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1723 WHITE HERON BAY CIRCLE
1723 White Heron Bay Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
2474 sqft
Can you picture yourself in this home? Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets.

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
12642 SAWGRASS PLANTATION BOULEVARD
12642 Sawgrass Plantation Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2347 sqft
Welcome home! Vinyl plank and sleek tile floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a prep island.

1 of 38

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
12013 SCRUB PALM LANE
12013 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
SMALL PETS UNDER 25 POUNDS OK! No aggressive breeds. Lawn Service Included.

1 of 29

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE
1220 Sandbrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW: kitchen granite, faucets, garbage disposal, sink, GFIs and more. New doors to pool and backyard area.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Woods
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle
2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1959 sqft
Single Family Home in Heritage Lakes, Kissimmee - Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
1612 Hookbill Ct
1612 Hookbill Court, Southchase, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Hunters Creek area/ Falcon Trace, Orlando - This is a beautiful, spacious, 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Falcons Creek Sub-Division/Hunters Creek area.Located on a Cul de sac. 3 Car Garage and screen enclosed pool.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villa Sol Vlilage
1 Unit Available
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
108 WILDWOOD CT
108 Wildwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
108 WILDWOOD CT Available 06/15/20 Listing Agent - Michael Mercado -(407) 301-5009 - mmercado.realtor@gmail.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
589 Cresting Oak Cir
589 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1303 sqft
Wonderful 3/2 in the great community of Oakcrest! Water is included and the property comes with an in unit washer and dryer. It is near the Florida turnpike, and close to stores and restaurants. Schedule your viewing today! Don't miss out.
City Guide for Meadow Woods, FL

"It's a Ridge thang / When I speak, you hear my Meadow Woods twang." (- P. Stunna)

Meadow Woods is a census-designation place in Orange County, Florida. This is a Floridian town of 11,286 that’s part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan Area. This community is connected to other parts of the state by a number of major roads and the Lynx regional transit bus system as well.

Having trouble with Craigslist Meadow Woods? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Meadow Woods, FL

Meadow Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with BalconyMeadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMeadow Woods Apartments with ParkingMeadow Woods Apartments with Pool
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-DryerMeadow Woods Dog Friendly ApartmentsMeadow Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College