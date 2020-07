Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard hot tub kickboxing studio lobby online portal trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! The Arbors at Maitland Summit sets the standard for garden-style, luxury apartment living in the affluent North Orlando area! Our community produces a new lifestyle by combining the luxuries found in custom homes and world-class resorts in a perfect balance of class and convenience. Surround yourself with lush landscaping at our top-notch North Orlando, FL apartments. Designed with a mediterranean touch, our one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments in North Orlando offer an unmatched amenities package. You'll love coming home to our gorgeous North Orlando, FL apartments with sweeping landscapes and uncommon apartment design. With easy access to Highway 414 and I-4, commuting anywhere from our community is as easy as it gets. From the calming Maitland atmosphere to the incredible variety of shops and restaurants, the prestigious ...