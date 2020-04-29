All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Find more places like 240 Imperial Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
/
240 Imperial Ln
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

240 Imperial Ln

240 Imperial Lane · (954) 579-5720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

240 Imperial Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$23,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
Lovely deep water home w/dock in Lauderdale by the Sea--4 min walk to beach & 7 min to restaurants. Luxury throughout 3 waterfront bedrooms + 2 add'l & Loft. New Construction (2016)- First (current) Owners purchased in Mar 2018 & licensed as Vaca Rental. Professionally decorated - Gourmet Kitchen, open common area with water views, quiet street, Large Master Suite. Saltwater pool & spa. Ping Pong table & Peloton Bike. Available as Weekly, Monthly or Seasonal. Rates vary according to time of year. All rates are plus Lodging tax (13%) if rental agreement is less than 6 months, App Fee, Exit Cleaning, and Refundable Damages Deposit. Pet (dog) Deposit is non-refundable. Max Guest Occupancy is 10 unless Lease is 6 months or more. May consider annual rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Imperial Ln have any available units?
240 Imperial Ln has a unit available for $23,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Imperial Ln have?
Some of 240 Imperial Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Imperial Ln currently offering any rent specials?
240 Imperial Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Imperial Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Imperial Ln is pet friendly.
Does 240 Imperial Ln offer parking?
No, 240 Imperial Ln does not offer parking.
Does 240 Imperial Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Imperial Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Imperial Ln have a pool?
Yes, 240 Imperial Ln has a pool.
Does 240 Imperial Ln have accessible units?
No, 240 Imperial Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Imperial Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Imperial Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Imperial Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Imperial Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 240 Imperial Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 1 BedroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FL
Westchester, FLSurfside, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity