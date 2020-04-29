240 Imperial Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

Lovely deep water home w/dock in Lauderdale by the Sea--4 min walk to beach & 7 min to restaurants. Luxury throughout 3 waterfront bedrooms + 2 add'l & Loft. New Construction (2016)- First (current) Owners purchased in Mar 2018 & licensed as Vaca Rental. Professionally decorated - Gourmet Kitchen, open common area with water views, quiet street, Large Master Suite. Saltwater pool & spa. Ping Pong table & Peloton Bike. Available as Weekly, Monthly or Seasonal. Rates vary according to time of year. All rates are plus Lodging tax (13%) if rental agreement is less than 6 months, App Fee, Exit Cleaning, and Refundable Damages Deposit. Pet (dog) Deposit is non-refundable. Max Guest Occupancy is 10 unless Lease is 6 months or more. May consider annual rental.