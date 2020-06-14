Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are ...

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1800 S Ocean Blvd
1800 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your beach home! Stunning ocean front condo in resort style building is all ready for you. Just bring your toothbrush and bathing suit for a relaxing Florida Style stay.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4445 El Mar Dr
4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1478 sqft
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1900 S Ocean Blvd
1900 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
!!!AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL DEC 15th!!!! ON THE SAND - GORGEOUS. 1/1.5 CONDO FULLY FURNISHED & UPDATED. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN OPEN KITCHEN. JUST PERFECT -TURN KEY WITH SPECTACULAR OCEAN AND CITY VIEWS FROM THE BALCONY.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1620 S OCEAN BLVD
1620 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1116 sqft
VERY LARGE ONE BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CONDO WITH GORGEOUS VIEW OF INTRACOASTAL. LOTS OF AMENITIES INCLUDING TENNIS, SAUNA, GYM AND WALKING DISTANCE STORES, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT. THE QUAINT TOWN OF LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA FIVE MINUTES AWAY.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
Port Royale
55 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Briny Ave
101 Briny Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1087 sqft
Best Location on the Beach!! The hottest spot all along the Atlantic Coast. Up and Coming, Celebrate Pompano Beach. Close to stylish Restaurants and the Brand New Pompano Pier. North East Corner in the heart of a newly developed,thriving area.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
740 S Federal Hwy
740 Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE UNIT WITH AMAZING WATERVIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO. GREAT LOCATION! BUILDING DIRECTLY ON LAKE SANTA BARBARA. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
801 S Federal Hwy
801 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Expansive water views from every room in this beautifully maintained and immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo unit. Open kitchen to dining and living area. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Screened in balcony overlooking wide waterways.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 S Ocean Blvd
1000 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Oceanfront unit for your enjoyment!! on the sand! Wow!!! Sit in your balcony, and enjoy the NE Ocean view, and view of the Pier and Lighthouse, 2/2 renovated, one year rent $2,500, SEASONAL RENT minimum 6 moths, at $3,000.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
1361 S Ocean Blvd
1361 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1460 sqft
Bright, spacious, remolded and furnished unit with private balconies overlooking canal and pool. New kitchen, flooring and bathrooms. Private beach access. Amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and sauna. Close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3700 Galt Ocean Dr
3700 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,499
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OCEANFRONT AND DIRECT OCEAN VIEW FROM THIS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED STUDIO INCLUDING; NEW CARPET, QUEEN SIZE BED, DRESSING AREA AND EAT-IN KITCHEN IN THE ROYAL AMBASSADOR. BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDE: OCEANSIDE HEATED POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND CLUB ROOM.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
4100 Galt Ocean Dr
4100 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
THE VIEW IS WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO SEE WHAT ITS LIKE TO LIVE ON THE BEACHES OF SOUTH FLORIDA! Step Into This Desirable NE Direct Ocean View Open Floor Step Out on Your Wrap Around Balcony and Become One With the Ocean as you

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Beach
1 Unit Available
1370 S Ocean Blvd
1370 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1499 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CONDO WITH DESIGNER FEATURES IN LUXURY OCEAN FRONT BUILDING! LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN - OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - WASHER/DRYER - 2 BALCONIES IN LIVING AND DINING AREA

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1388 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. LESSOR WILL REMOVE PRESENT FURNISHINGS AS SHOWN. TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3410 Galt Ocean Dr
3410 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1265 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North East facing Ocean front, access to beach and shops from this condo. This unit is totally turn key, with ocean view from balcony,eat in kitchen and dining area,bright and airy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
4280 Galt Ocean Dr
4280 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY HIGH-END REMODELED UNIT ON THE FAMOUS GALT OCEAN MILE - SPACIOUS 2/2 (1650 SQ. FT.) + CONVERTIBLE DEN UNIT W/ S.E.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
2201 NE 66th St
2201 Northeast 66th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
First Floor Unit at the Imperial Point Colonnades, the porch has been converted to a bonafide sunroom. The community offers a great pool, workout room, BBQ area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3430 Galt Ocean Dr
3430 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful renovated 2 beds 2 bathrooms unit at the Commodore. Home features high impact windows & doors, marble floors throughout, gourmet kitchen, updated baths, washer /dryer in unit. Huge Balcony with the street view.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
4250 Galt Ocean Dr
4250 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL. OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEW FROM 1BED/1.5BATH CONDO. BUILDING ON THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED. FROM THE BALCONY ARE WONDERFUL VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AS WELL AS THE INTRACOASTAL. PLENTY OF SUNSHINE ALL WINTER LONG.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
5300 NE 24th Ter
5300 Northeast 24th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
928 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST, 2020. 1st Floor unit, beautifully restored, pool and hot tub area, patio, 1 mile from beach (2 blocks from Commercial Blvd. for easy access to 95) 1 dedicated parking spot included, plenty of guest parking. And it's quiet.....

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3750 Galt Ocean Dr
3750 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1187 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 1/1.5 FURNISHED 18TH FLOOR. GREAT OCEAN AND CITY VIEWS. INSIDE PARKING SPACE. DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEACH, CABANAS, OCEAN SIDE HEATED POOL, BBQ AREA, GAME ROOM, FITNESS CENTER, 24 HOUR SECURITY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3800 Galt Ocean Dr
3800 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing annual or 90 day+ short term rental on Galt Ocean Mile in the beach front Galt Ocean Club- walking distance to restaurants, Winn-Dixie, CVS! Large bright modern one bedroom, one bath + dressing area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

