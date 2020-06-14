Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL with garage

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
228 CODRINGTON DR
228 Codrington Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1713 sqft
Highly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home 1.5 blocks to the ocean.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
3090 sqft
This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3024 sqft
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Seasonal rental ...Minimum lease 6 month & 1 day.. Furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Open kitchen & living room. Covered balcony washer / dryer in unit. 2 parking space. Newest complex in Laud-by-the-Sea.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5000 N Ocean Blvd
5000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
VACANT AVAILABLE NOW UNIT NOVEMBER 30TH. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, LARGE (1,500 sq. ft.) 2/2 UNIT WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
2121 S Ocean Blvd
2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1530 sqft
Here's your needle in a haystack...

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4217 El Mar Dr
4217 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
990 sqft
Take advantage of beach town living in this great 2/2 right across the street from the beach in beautiful Lauderdale by the Sea! Annual rental. Apartment will be ready for 7/1 move in.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
$
Port Royale
52 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Landings
1 Unit Available
2860 NE 55th Pl
2860 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1955 sqft
This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is located on a low traffic Cul-de-Sac and features 85' of waterfront overlooking the Dolphin Cove.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bermuda Riviera
1 Unit Available
4241 N OCEAN BL
4241 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA! NO LAST MONTH RENT UPFRONT! Imagine the ocean just steps away from your incredible

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3900 Galt Ocean Dr
3900 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1435 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO DIRECT OCEAN AND BEACH FRONT LIVING WITH DAZZLING INTER-COASTAL SUNSETS AND STARRY NIGHT CITY VIEWS.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3410 Galt Ocean Dr
3410 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1265 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North East facing Ocean front, access to beach and shops from this condo. This unit is totally turn key, with ocean view from balcony,eat in kitchen and dining area,bright and airy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
4020 Galt Ocean Dr
4020 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous SE views of the Ocean- 1 Stack From SE corner!-Spacious Unit in Luxury Building Right on the sand on the Galt Ocean Mile-Excellent Condition-Furnished-OFF SEASON RENTAL ! AVAILABLE UP UNTIL DEC 1 2020

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Galt Mile
1 Unit Available
3200 N Ocean Blvd
3200 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3200 N Ocean Blvd in Fort Lauderdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Landings
1 Unit Available
2820 NE 52nd St
2820 Northeast 52nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1884 sqft
Live in luxury! Walk to beaches, bars and restaurants. Completely remodeled in upscale and modern design, with room to sleep 8.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
20 N Compass Dr
20 North Compass Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3303 sqft
Spectacular waterfront estate in coveted Bay Colony, a guard gated community with 24-hour security. 100’ of dual dockage (100’ behind the home and 100’ across the street) with spectacular long water views, no fixed bridges and ocean access.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2829 NE 33rd Ct
2829 Northeast 33rd Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Enjoy a comfortable coastal ambiance from every room in this lovely waterfront condo overlooking a quiet canal. This unit offers a spacious layout with oversized bedrooms each with walk-in closets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
2421 NE 65th St
2421 Northeast 65th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom penthouse in prestigious Lauderdale One! This is one of the newest buildings in Ft. Lauderdale and is near shopping, restaurants, & the beach.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Terra Mar
1 Unit Available
1390 East Terra Mar Drive
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1581 sqft
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beach
1 Unit Available
867 S Ocean Blvd
867 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Extremely beautiful and tastefully furnished 3 bed/2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage, located across the street from beach access on a quiet residential street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

