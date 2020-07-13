191 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

/
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3090 sqft
Reduced and ready to rent. This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4561 Bougainvilla Dr
4561 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1160 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! * IMPACT WINDOWS * NICELY UPDATED UNIT * TWO MINUTES WALK FROM THE BEACH, BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA DOWNTOWN, FISHING PIER, PUBLIX, RESTAURANTS, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURT * HUGE FENCED BACKYARD * UNFURNISHED *
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4421 Poinciana St
4421 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from the beach. Updated bath, large closets, available furnished or unfurnished. Complementary laundry on premises. Small pets with fee.
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VILLAS BY THE SEA BRAND NEWER CONSTRUCTION! 2/2 PLUS DEN.PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE BUILDING W/LUXURY FINISHES INCLUDING HIGH CEILINGS,SOLID 8 FT DOORS,WOOD CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL BOSCH APPLIANCES&GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 Unit Available
240 Imperial Ln
240 Imperial Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4759 sqft
Lovely deep water home w/dock in Lauderdale by the Sea--4 min walk to beach & 7 min to restaurants. Luxury throughout 3 waterfront bedrooms + 2 add'l & Loft.
1 Unit Available
1501 S Ocean Boulevard
1501 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1002 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully furnished condo by the sea. Located in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and just minutes to the pier in Pompano or LBS. Plenty of shopping and restaurant within walking distance.
10 Units Available
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
45 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
61 Units Available
Port Royale
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
31 Units Available
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Riviera
4241 N OCEAN BL
4241 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA! NO LAST MONTH RENT UPFRONT! Imagine the ocean just steps away from your incredible
1 Unit Available
Beach
3301 SE 12th St
3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
Port Royale
3343 Port Royale Dr S
3343 North Port Royale Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 Bedrooms - ICW Life! - Boat Slips! - Property Id: 301581 Situated on 36 gorgeous acres along South Florida's Intracoastal Waterway! Rent: $2,100 Square Feet: 954 Deposit: $99 (with approved credit) Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking: 1
1 Unit Available
Landings
Executive Manor
2700 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Luxury One Bedroom/One Bath. Close to beach, restaurants, and shopping. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE96650)
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
1047 SE 22nd Avenue
1047 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Located East of US 1, and within walking distance of shopping, this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is ready for a great longterm tenant(s).
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
750 SE 22nd Ave
750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$19,900
6087 sqft
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request.
1 Unit Available
Landings
2901 NE 51ST
2901 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
768 sqft
Beautifully completely remodeled condominium with views of the canal. Furnished & located on the water. Two master suites. Stainless steel high-end appliances. Small 11-unit boutique building.
1 Unit Available
Beach
3419 SE 8th Street
3419 Southeast 8th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1400 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.
1 Unit Available
Terra Mar
1390 East Terra Mar Drive
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1581 sqft
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
Beach
1300 S Ocean Blvd
1300 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,231
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom - 1 Month Free! - New in Pompano! - Property Id: 306968 1 Bedroom - 1 Month Free! - New in Pompano! Brand new community for an exclusive standard of living on the Intercoastal Waterway, situated right between FTL and Boca Raton! Rent:
1 Unit Available
Imperial Point
5701 NE 22nd Way
5701 Northeast 22nd Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Spacious living area, gourmet kitchen, inviting over sized heated salt water pool, large fenced backyard perfect for children or pets, covered patio area for entertainment, LED lighting pets welcome.
18 Units Available
Kendall Green
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
42 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
914 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
24 Units Available
Lake Ridge
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
