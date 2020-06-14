/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
212 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
224 Hibiscus Ave
224 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
Fantastic Lauderdale By The Sea location! Just across from the beach, and down the street from the village. Really cute and clean 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Updated with fresh white kitchen, new appliances and granite counter tops.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
229 E Commercial Blvd
229 Commercial Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautuful,modern, espacious,bright,fully equipped, brand new remodeled one bedroom / one bath apartment on the very well known Commercial Boulevard / A1A; walking distance to the beach, restaurants, enterteinment, boutiques, groceries, pharmacies,
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,290
800 sqft
Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4445 Poinciana St
4445 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 1 BEDROOMS/ 1 BATHS * NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4532 Bougainvilla Dr
4532 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
515 sqft
Plan your gateway to the town of Lauderdale by the Sea where the locals say "Relax You Are Here." This is a tropical oasis with a short distance to the beach.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
2000 S Ocean Blvd
2000 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1350 sqft
Large corner 1 bedroom 2 bath apartment split floor plan with ocean views, intra-coastal and city views.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4421 Poinciana St
4421 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from the beach. Updated bath, large closets, available furnished or unfurnished. Complementary laundry on premises. Small pets with fee.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
6000 N Ocean Blvd
6000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
686 sqft
Amazing direct Ocean and City Views from this 11th Floor Penthouse style corner condo. Fully furnished including Washer Dryer in unit. Nicely furnished with contemporary feel.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1967 S Ocean Blvd
1967 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
780 sqft
Fully Furnished ANNUAL 1/1 condo just steps from the beach in the quaint village of Lauderdale By The Sea! No pets & non smokers only please. Unit has new laminate flooring throughout. Brand new king sized bed, bathroom flooring & 4K smart TV.
1481 S OCEAN BL
1481 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
Stunning updated furnished one bedroom and 1.5 bath apartment across the street from the ocean with private deeded ocean and beach access. This unit features impact windows and doors and a lovely screened patio with a view of the pool.
4213 El Mar Dr
4213 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
The bright and beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in amazing Lauderdale by the Sea! Come experience real beach town living! Literally walk across the street and you're at the beach! Laundry room on premises.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1900 S Ocean Blvd
1900 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
880 sqft
!!!AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL DEC 15th!!!! ON THE SAND - GORGEOUS. 1/1.5 CONDO FULLY FURNISHED & UPDATED. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN OPEN KITCHEN. JUST PERFECT -TURN KEY WITH SPECTACULAR OCEAN AND CITY VIEWS FROM THE BALCONY.
1620 S OCEAN BLVD
1620 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1116 sqft
VERY LARGE ONE BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CONDO WITH GORGEOUS VIEW OF INTRACOASTAL. LOTS OF AMENITIES INCLUDING TENNIS, SAUNA, GYM AND WALKING DISTANCE STORES, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT. THE QUAINT TOWN OF LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA FIVE MINUTES AWAY.
1541 S Ocean Blvd
1541 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1541 S Ocean Blvd in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,607
756 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4
2801 NE 49th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 Available 07/01/20 Coral Ridge 1/1 Cozy Corner Unit - Call or Text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 today to schedule showing! Nicely updated with neutral colors and beautiful dark wood floors, two mini-split A/C units plus plenty
Landings
Executive Manor
2700 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Luxury One Bedroom/One Bath. Close to beach, restaurants, and shopping. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE96650)
Lake Estates
Peter's Apartments
2690 Northeast 56th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
In one the most affluent areas of South Florida on an ocean access canal. Near the Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Must See will lease quickly!! North East Fort Lauderdale Will work with realtors. (RLNE982630)
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
3051 NE 47th Ct
3051 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
1070 sqft
Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.
Beach
3204 SE 10th St
3204 Southeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Wow, Come Enjoy Living by the beach in this well-kept waterfront building on a quiet street. Tastefully furnished. Internet Service and Water are included. Beautiful Pool and Patio sitting area with water view.
Beach
3218 SE 11th St
3218 Southeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
3016 sqft
Fully renovated studio apartment just a 7 minute walk to the beach! 30day rental! this unit is located right off of the A1A and Atlantic Blvd in the beautiful Pompano Beach Unit features a Queen size bed, Bathroom with Standing shower, fully
Landings
2921 NE 55th place
2921 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious one ber=droom one bath in a private residential home on the water with outside parking - furnished or unfurnished annual Call owner or text... 954-309-9758
