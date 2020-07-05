/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:22 PM
44 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
240 Imperial Ln
240 Imperial Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4759 sqft
Lovely deep water home w/dock in Lauderdale by the Sea--4 min walk to beach & 7 min to restaurants. Luxury throughout 3 waterfront bedrooms + 2 add'l & Loft.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 of 89
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
2840 NE 35th Ct
2840 Northeast 35th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3630 sqft
This Coral Ridge Country Club Estates home has it all -- square footage in excess of 3500, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a large 10000 square foot lot, 100 feet of deep water canal frontage six lots from the intracoastal! The
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
750 SE 22nd Ave
750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$19,900
6087 sqft
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Riviera
57 Fort Royal Isle
57 Fort Royal Is, Fort Lauderdale, FL
9 Bedrooms
$25,000
5144 sqft
On an island 2 steps from the beach, spectacular waterfront turnkey estate with 100-foot dock access to the ocean no fixed bridges. Bring your boat or fish on the dock. Enjoy kayaks and canoes.
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Landings
2820 NE 52nd St
2820 Northeast 52nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1884 sqft
Live in luxury! Walk to beaches, bars and restaurants. Completely remodeled in upscale and modern design, with room to sleep 8.
Results within 5 miles of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Las Olas Isles
649 Isle Of Palms Dr
649 Isle of Palms Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2312 sqft
Can be rented annually! HIGH SEASON FOR $9,000/WEEK, $15,000.00/MONTH.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2870 NE 9th St
2870 Northeast 9th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
MAGNIFICENT 3 STORY HOME ON POINT LOT, 215 FT DEEP WATER WRAP AROUND DECK. FULLY FURNISHED, FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. HURRY WONT LAST LONG. BRING YOUR OWN BOAT.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Isles
2626 Delmar Pl F10221794
2626 Del Mar Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT GOULD ISLAND ON F.LAUDERDALE - Property Id: 267792 A magnificent private oasis. Everything you need all in one place.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Las Olas Isles
319 Coral Way
319 Coral Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5774 sqft
Timeless, gated Las Olas Isles estate w/ 100' of water frontage. Chef's kitchen w/Wolf appliances, natural gas range, SubZero refrigerator & 2 dishwashers. Master suite w/balcony & water view. Fireplace, media room & gym.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Birch Park - Finger Streets
3321 NE 16th St
3321 Northeast 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2872 sqft
Monthly Available starting AUGUST 18, Villa Sol Atlantico: Fully licensed LUXURY Vacation Rental at the BEACH!!! Stunning renovations of over $350,000 w Designer furnishings... New Exterior photos coming soon. Exterior renovations being completed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hendricks and Venice Isles
161 Isle of Venice Dr Ph 2
161 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
This spectacular fully furnished designer penthouse offers 3bd, 3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800
701 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
. Ultra-Luxurious & “Brand New” building right on the beach in exclusive section of Fort Lauderdale!!! Be the Very First to move into this amazing Unit, as everything is brand NEW.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Avondale
541 SW 2nd Ct
541 Southwest 2nd Court, Pompano Beach, FL
12 Bedrooms
$12,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION 6 UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX LOCATED NEAR AVONDALE PARK IN THE DEVELOPING AREA OF POMPANO BEACH. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR AN ALF OR REHABILITATION CENTER. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hendricks and Venice Isles
20 ISLE OF VENICE
20 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2645 sqft
This beautiful waterfront condo is located within walking distance to Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Fine Dining and Shopping. Private elevator entry welcomes you to an expansive open floor plan designed by Steven G Interiors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge
2415 MIDDLE RIVER DR
2415 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,999
4967 sqft
Award winning developer's private residence! Gated entrance & lush landscaping designed by George Keen offer ultimate security & privacy.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Nurmi Isles
131 Royal Palm Dr
131 Royal Palm Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
7401 sqft
7500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE ON 100 FOOT OF DEEP WATER ON A DEEP CANAL, POOL, AND GARAGE SPACE FOR FOUR CARS. LOCATED IN PRESTIGIOUS LAS OLAS.
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
1902 Bay Dr
1902 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4862 sqft
Amazing beachfront home in the quiet enclave of Hillsboro Shores! Private bridge over the dunes to the sand. Breathtaking ocean views from the luxurious master suite.
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
101 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
101 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,495
2380 sqft
PANORAMIC SE CORNER VIEWS FROM THIS HIGHLY DESIRABLE SPECTACULAR CONDO THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH TOP QUALITY CRAFTMANSHIP! NO EXPENSE SPARED! LOCATED HIGH ON THE 24th FLOOR, UNOBSTRUCTED 180* VIEWS WITH PRIVATE WRAPAROUND BALCONY!
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
549 NE 10th Avenue
549 Northeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3880 sqft
Brand New Highly Sophisticated Modern, Sleek Victoria Park Home. Luxuriously Appointed 2-Story Design Complete w/ Fine Finishes. Great Room Features 20' Ceilings. Open Layout in Grand Living Areas & Large Floor to Ceiling Impact Windows.
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Seven Isles
509 NE Seven Isles Drive
509 Seven Isles Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
5579 sqft
Remarkable position with over 250ft of deep water, ideal location for a yacht enthusiast. Panoramic wide water views of the Rio Barcelona, with wonderful outdoor space.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hendricks and Venice Isles
41 Isle Of Venice Drive
41 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2531 sqft
Beautiful furnished rental in a boutique building with water, sunrise and sunset views. Cooks kitchen- Wolf and Subzero appliances, quartz countertops, three en- suite full bathrooms and one half bath.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Idlewyld
425 SE 26th Ave
425 Southeast 26th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
Walk to the beach and the restaurants from this desirable Las Olas Isles waterfront home in the Idlewyld community. 75ft waterfront renovated home in 2011 on a wide, deep water canal that can accommodate a boat up to 65 ft with a 30ft beam.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Las Olas Isles
324 Coconut Isle Dr
324 Coconut Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
Outstanding floor plan offering over 7,000 square feet in this waterfront estate with 4 bedrooms,5 1/2 bathrooms, and 4 car garages, including an unparalleled entry with a 30 foot high rotunda and two story living room with a 20 foot high wall of
