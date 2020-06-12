Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM

387 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often co...

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4241 El Mar Dr
4241 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2991 sqft
This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit is located above the Pool area in back of the main front building and it is big enough to host 6 people. Unit features a front door seating area with cozy patio furniture.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4520 El Mar Dr
4520 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
984 sqft
Come check out the Amazing View from its 400 sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,290
800 sqft
Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
231 Hibiscus Ave
231 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2413 sqft
Very short distance to the beach, shopping, dining & nightlife from this Large 3/3 duplex located in the heart of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Private pool area with tiki hut & wide canal views with no fixed bridges to ocean access.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4620 Bougainvilla Dr
4620 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
228 Marine Ct
228 Marine Ct, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1134 sqft
Fantastic monthly rental on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lauderdale by the Sea! Available furnished or unfurnished, this duplex boasts tile flooring throughout, lot of natural light, a remodeled kitchen with granite tops and much more! Relax on

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3024 sqft
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
3090 sqft
This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1900 Oceanwalk Ln
1900 Oceanwalk Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1660 sqft
Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Seasonal rental ...Minimum lease 6 month & 1 day.. Furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Open kitchen & living room. Covered balcony washer / dryer in unit. 2 parking space. Newest complex in Laud-by-the-Sea.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4449 Poinciana St
4449 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS * UPDATED KITCHEN * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4445 El Mar Dr
4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1478 sqft
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE
4319 Trade Winds Avenue West, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2513 sqft
Paradise and, gem of lauderdale by the sea, is calling you with a touch of key west style.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4532 Bougainvilla Dr
4532 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
515 sqft
Plan your gateway to the town of Lauderdale by the Sea where the locals say "Relax You Are Here." This is a tropical oasis with a short distance to the beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
283 S Imperial Ln
283 Imperial Ln, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1985 sqft
SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM - beautiful single family home - 3 bed rooms - 2 full bath and 1/2, fully renovated - 5 MINUTES WALK TO THE BEACH - SHOPPING - ENTERTAINMENT -

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5000 N Ocean Blvd
5000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
VACANT AVAILABLE NOW UNIT NOVEMBER 30TH. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, LARGE (1,500 sq. ft.) 2/2 UNIT WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1500 S Ocean Blvd
1500 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL***DIRECT OCEANFRONT*** WITH SPECTACULAR DIRECT OCEAN & CITY VIEWS in quiet building.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
2121 S Ocean Blvd
2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1530 sqft
Here's your needle in a haystack...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
2000 S Ocean Blvd
2000 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1317 sqft
Large corner 2 bedroom 2 bath convertible apartment split floor plan with ocean views, intra-coastal and city views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
288 Allenwood Dr
288 Allenwood Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1483 sqft
Great location close to shops and a variety of Restaurants, downtown Lauderdale-by-the-sea 2 blocks from the Beach. Perfect quiet location but close to everything. updated 2/2 with private patio. Bayview elementary School district. $150.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4320 Seagrape Dr
4320 Seagrape Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,300
de light ful studio/efficiency apartment with your own private patio. updated kitchen and bath. coin-op laundry on site.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1481 S OCEAN BL
1481 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning updated furnished one bedroom and 1.5 bath apartment across the street from the ocean with private deeded ocean and beach access. This unit features impact windows and doors and a lovely screened patio with a view of the pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4630 Poinciana St
4630 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
765 sqft
Short term rental, newly remodeled -Beach style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the hearth of Lauderdale by-the-Sea. Apartment has a screened in front porch with views of the pool and orchid covered palm trees.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
6000 N Ocean Blvd
6000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing direct Ocean and City Views from this 11th Floor Penthouse style corner condo. Fully furnished including Washer Dryer in unit. Nicely furnished with contemporary feel.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lauderdale-by-the-Sea renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

