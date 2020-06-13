Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

192 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
3090 sqft
This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1900 Oceanwalk Ln
1900 Oceanwalk Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1660 sqft
Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4421 Poinciana St
4421 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from the beach. Updated bath, large closets, available furnished or unfurnished. Complementary laundry on premises. Small pets with fee.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
240 Imperial Ln
240 Imperial Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4759 sqft
Lovely deep water home w/dock in Lauderdale by the Sea--4 min walk to beach & 7 min to restaurants. Luxury throughout 3 waterfront bedrooms + 2 add'l & Loft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1501 S Ocean Boulevard
1501 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1002 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully furnished condo by the sea. Located in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and just minutes to the pier in Pompano or LBS. Plenty of shopping and restaurant within walking distance.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
Port Royale
52 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Landings
1 Unit Available
Executive Manor
2700 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Luxury One Bedroom/One Bath. Close to beach, restaurants, and shopping. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE96650)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2773 SE 14 ST
2773 Southeast 14th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Waterfront with Dock near Intracoastal - Property Id: 89581 3-2 Waterfront with Dock Furnished $3500 a month Annually Call for seaonal rates Chris 954-816-0987 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3100 NE 49th St
3100 Northeast 49th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Completely renovated corner unit with amazing views and two parking spaces. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Renovated down to the studs. Pets under 15 pounds are welcome. Dockage $3 a month per linear foot.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
750 SE 22nd Ave
750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$19,900
6087 sqft
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3301 SE 12th St
3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bermuda Riviera
1 Unit Available
4241 N OCEAN BL
4241 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA! NO LAST MONTH RENT UPFRONT! Imagine the ocean just steps away from your incredible

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Knoll Ridge
1 Unit Available
5407 NE 22ND TER
5407 Northeast 22nd Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
2159 sqft
Do not miss this charming rental in Fort Lauderdale! A Large corner unit with 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms, a den/office and your own large private yard that is fenced. The home also offers a washer & dryer, spacious bedrooms and a large living area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3419 SE 8th Street
3419 Southeast 8th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Landings
1 Unit Available
5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue
5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2101 sqft
Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Landings
1 Unit Available
5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue
5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3967 sqft
Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Terra Mar
1 Unit Available
1390 East Terra Mar Drive
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1581 sqft
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Knoll Ridge
1 Unit Available
5403 NE 22nd Ter
5403 Northeast 22nd Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COME FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS GREAT CORAL RIDGE APARTMENT DUPLEX -2 STUDIOS AVAILABLE 1 FULL BATH --- TOTALLY REMODELED FURNISHED $925 OR UNFURNISHED $850 WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO WESTMINSTER SCHOOL, SHOPPING, BANKING AND GREAT DINING.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
5701 NE 22nd Way
5701 Northeast 22nd Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Spacious living area, gourmet kitchen, inviting over sized heated salt water pool, large fenced backyard perfect for children or pets, covered patio area for entertainment, LED lighting pets welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Flagler Heights
261 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Kendall Green
17 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Finding an apartment in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

