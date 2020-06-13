/
3 bedroom apartments
221 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Seasonal rental ...Minimum lease 6 month & 1 day.. Furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Open kitchen & living room. Covered balcony washer / dryer in unit. 2 parking space. Newest complex in Laud-by-the-Sea.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
228 CODRINGTON DR
228 Codrington Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1713 sqft
Highly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home 1.5 blocks to the ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1900 Oceanwalk Ln
1900 Oceanwalk Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1660 sqft
Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4449 Poinciana St
4449 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS * UPDATED KITCHEN * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE
4319 Trade Winds Avenue West, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2513 sqft
Paradise and, gem of lauderdale by the sea, is calling you with a touch of key west style.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
283 S Imperial Ln
283 Imperial Ln, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1985 sqft
SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM - beautiful single family home - 3 bed rooms - 2 full bath and 1/2, fully renovated - 5 MINUTES WALK TO THE BEACH - SHOPPING - ENTERTAINMENT -
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5450 N Ocean Blvd
5450 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Looking to Experience the BEST Ocean Living Experience. This boutique townhouse is steps from the sand and awaits your arrival. Rarely available, this 3BD Townhouse is literally 20 steps to the beach and within a gated, seaside community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1751 S Ocean Blvd
1751 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1136 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath off season rental that includes all utilities and fully furnished. POSSIBLY ANNUAL LEASE ALSO 3rd floor with peaks of the ocean and access to two pools and direct access to the ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
240 Imperial Ln
240 Imperial Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Lovely deep water home w/dock in Lauderdale by the Sea--4 min walk to beach & 7 min to restaurants. Luxury throughout 3 waterfront bedrooms + 2 add'l & Loft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
231 Hibiscus Ave
231 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2413 sqft
Very short distance to the beach, shopping, dining & nightlife from this Large 3/3 duplex located in the heart of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Private pool area with tiki hut & wide canal views with no fixed bridges to ocean access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1357 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Barbara Shores
2773 SE 14 ST
2773 Southeast 14th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Waterfront with Dock near Intracoastal - Property Id: 89581 3-2 Waterfront with Dock Furnished $3500 a month Annually Call for seaonal rates Chris 954-816-0987 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Landings
2860 NE 55th Pl
2860 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1955 sqft
This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is located on a low traffic Cul-de-Sac and features 85' of waterfront overlooking the Dolphin Cove.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cypress Lakes
940 SE 10TH CT
940 Southeast 10th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
Short term rents minimum stay 5 days. Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. Home has a very spacious design.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Santa Barbara Shores
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5400 N Ocean Blvd
5400 North Ocean Boulevard, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1790 sqft
Direct oceanfront on the sand. Rare opportunity to live directly on the sand without being in a high rise. Two story oceanfront townhome with stunning ocean views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Santa Barbara Shores
750 SE 22nd Ave
750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Landings
5570 NE 31st Ave
5570 Northeast 31st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
2764 sqft
LOCATED IN THE DESIREABLE AREA OF THE LANDING'S,FORT LAUDERDALE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Santa Barbara Shores
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
3100 NE 47th Ct
3100 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2427 sqft
STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED INTERCOASTAL CONDO! $200,000 in renovations w/ high-end materials, partial furniture, and appliances. Beautiful heated pool on the water & dockage is available for boats up to 50'.
