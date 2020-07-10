/
apartments with washer dryer
333 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL with washer-dryer
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3090 sqft
Reduced and ready to rent. This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3024 sqft
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5200 N Ocean Blvd
5200 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Furnished annual rental. Spacious and bright corner unit. Beautifully remodeled open kitchen with snack bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Ocean views from living room and bedrooms. Washer and dryer inside unit.
4213 El Mar Dr
4213 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3678 sqft
LIVE THE LIFESTYLE OF LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA IN THIS 4/ BED /2 BATH APARTMENT FULLY FURNISHED WITH 30 BY 30 PATIO DECK OVERLOOKING EL MAR DRIVE AND THE BEACH.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
NEW TO MARKET! A MUST SEE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!Lauderdale By The Sea Ocean Front Location. Luxury, Unobstructed Views of Ocean from the Living Room, Bedroom & your own private balcony. Redone, bright and light furnished one bedroom & 1 .5 baths.
228 CODRINGTON DR
228 Codrington Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1713 sqft
Highly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home 1.5 blocks to the ocean.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4445 El Mar Dr
4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1478 sqft
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
2121 S Ocean Blvd
2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1530 sqft
Here's your needle in a haystack...
288 Allenwood Dr
288 Allenwood Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1483 sqft
Great location close to shops and a variety of Restaurants, downtown Lauderdale-by-the-sea 2 blocks from the Beach. Perfect quiet location but close to everything. updated 2/2 with private patio. Bayview elementary School district. $150.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
6000 N Ocean BLVD unit 4E
6000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1bd 1.5ba Minutes from the Beach! - THIS STUNNING 1/ 1-1/2 CONDO ON THE 4th FLOOR LOCATED IN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA,WITH IMPACT WINDOWS,FULLY FURNISHED .DIRECT VIEWS OF BEACH AND POOL.AMENITIES POOL,GYM,LIBRARY ROOM,SECURITY.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
2000 S Ocean Blvd
2000 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1317 sqft
This beautiful, spacious, updated 2 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath condo located in prestigious Lauderdale By The Sea is all about the great ocean views from every room.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VILLAS BY THE SEA BRAND NEWER CONSTRUCTION! 2/2 PLUS DEN.PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE BUILDING W/LUXURY FINISHES INCLUDING HIGH CEILINGS,SOLID 8 FT DOORS,WOOD CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL BOSCH APPLIANCES&GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4620 Bougainvilla Dr
4620 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4449 Poinciana St
4449 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS * UPDATED KITCHEN * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE
4319 Trade Winds Avenue West, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2513 sqft
Paradise and, gem of lauderdale by the sea, is calling you with a touch of key west style.
283 S Imperial Ln
283 Imperial Ln, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1985 sqft
SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM - beautiful single family home - 3 bed rooms - 2 full bath and 1/2, fully renovated - 5 MINUTES WALK TO THE BEACH - SHOPPING - ENTERTAINMENT -
1410 S Ocean Blvd
1410 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
840 sqft
**BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN PARADISE!!*** ONLY 20 UNITS IN THIS QUAINT SEASIDE BUILDING. WAKE UP EACH MORNING TO A BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE . THIS UNIT HAS WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEACH FRIENDLY CORK FLOORING AND UPDATED KITCHEN.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5100 N Ocean Blvd
5100 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1625 sqft
AWESOME SOUTHEAST VIEW AND EXPOSURE. GREAT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, POOL AND GARDENS. THIS IS A 2/2 WITH WOOD AND TILE THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR BEDROOMS. HAS IMPACT WINDOWS. VERY NICE AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5450 N Ocean Blvd
5450 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Beachfront Living in the Beautiful town of Lauderdale by the Sea. Get away this summer and live at the beach!! Super clean, large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished first floor unit. New carpet. Full sized Washer/Dryer in the unit.
4308 Seagrape Dr
4308 Seagrape Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2845 sqft
TOTALLY REDONE 1BED/ 1 BATH UNIT LOCATED IN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA . ALL NEW KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES. WHITE SHAKER CABINETS. NEW BATHROOM.GREY TILE FLOORS,IMPACT WINDOWS WASHER AND DRYER ON PREMISE.WALK TO THE BEACH,RESTRAUNTS STORES !
240 Imperial Ln
240 Imperial Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4759 sqft
Lovely deep water home w/dock in Lauderdale by the Sea--4 min walk to beach & 7 min to restaurants. Luxury throughout 3 waterfront bedrooms + 2 add'l & Loft.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
258 Neptune Ave
258 Neptune Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
walking distance to beach under 5min bars restaurants nightlife boutiques stores best location ever Lauderdale by the Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1800 S OCEAN BL
1800 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3350 sqft
Magnificent and spacious condo with direct east ocean views from living room and kitchen. Intracoastal and city views from bedrooms. Updated baths and kitchen with top of the line fixtures and appliances.
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
