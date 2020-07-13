Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

313 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lauderdale-by-the-Sea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a comm...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
224 Hibiscus Ave
224 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
Fantastic Lauderdale By The Sea location! Just across from the beach, and down the street from the village. Really cute and clean 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Updated with fresh white kitchen, new appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3024 sqft
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3090 sqft
Reduced and ready to rent. This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5200 N Ocean Blvd
5200 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Furnished annual rental. Spacious and bright corner unit. Beautifully remodeled open kitchen with snack bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Ocean views from living room and bedrooms. Washer and dryer inside unit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4630 Poinciana St
4630 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
765 sqft
Short term rental, newly remodeled -Beach style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the hearth of Lauderdale by-the-Sea. Apartment has a screened in front porch with views of the pool and orchid covered palm trees.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
NEW TO MARKET! A MUST SEE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!Lauderdale By The Sea Ocean Front Location. Luxury, Unobstructed Views of Ocean from the Living Room, Bedroom & your own private balcony. Redone, bright and light furnished one bedroom & 1 .5 baths.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
228 CODRINGTON DR
228 Codrington Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1713 sqft
Highly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home 1.5 blocks to the ocean.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
2121 S Ocean Blvd
2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1530 sqft
Here's your needle in a haystack...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4228 N Ocean Drive 7
4228 Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning Condo Just Steps to the Beach - Property Id: 116684 This is an immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished, located in a charming beachside town and premier resort area in Lauderdale By The Sea.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
2000 S Ocean Blvd
2000 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1317 sqft
This beautiful, spacious, updated 2 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath condo located in prestigious Lauderdale By The Sea is all about the great ocean views from every room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4241 El Mar Dr
4241 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2991 sqft
This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit is located above the Pool area in back of the main front building and it is big enough to host 6 people. Unit features a front door seating area with cozy patio furniture.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1900 S Ocean
1900 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1207 sqft
OCEAN PLACE.....TRUE RESORT LIVING DIRECTLY ON THE OCEAN IN TRENDY LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA. AMAZING VIEWS FROM THE BALCONY OF BOTH THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL. TILE THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, UPGRADED UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
10 Units Available
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
45 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
61 Units Available
Port Royale
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
31 Units Available
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Royale
3343 Port Royale Dr S
3343 North Port Royale Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 Bedrooms - ICW Life! - Boat Slips! - Property Id: 301581 Situated on 36 gorgeous acres along South Florida's Intracoastal Waterway! Rent: $2,100 Square Feet: 954 Deposit: $99 (with approved credit) Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking: 1

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4
2801 NE 49th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
Coral Ridge 1/1 Cozy Corner Unit - Call or Text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 today to schedule showing! Nicely updated with neutral colors and beautiful dark wood floors, two mini-split A/C units plus plenty of windows for lots of natural light.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Landings
Executive Manor
2700 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Luxury One Bedroom/One Bath. Close to beach, restaurants, and shopping. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE96650)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5400 N Ocean Blvd
5400 North Ocean Boulevard, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1790 sqft
Direct oceanfront on the sand. Rare opportunity to live directly on the sand without being in a high rise. Two story oceanfront townhome with stunning ocean views.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Riviera
4241 N OCEAN BL
4241 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA! NO LAST MONTH RENT UPFRONT! Imagine the ocean just steps away from your incredible

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Galt Mile
4280 Galt Ocean Dr
4280 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1650 sqft
Beautiful Unit, Ocean Views from Living Room and Bedrooms, Semi Furnished, 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths, 1650 sq ft Apt, spacious rooms, ceiling to floor windows in all rooms, 5 kitchen windows overlooking ocean, washer and dryer in apt, cross

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Galt Mile
4010 GALT OCEAN DR
4010 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
2 /2BEDROOM South CORNER UNIT LOCATED IN A BEACHFRONT CONDO BUILDING ON GALT OCEAN MILE. TILE FLOORS, IMPACT WINDOWS, FULLY FURNISHED, a washer and dryer in the unit EXCEPTIONAL SUNNY POOL AREA. GYM. WALK TO SHOPPING, DINING, BANKING AND MORE.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1388 sqft
NEWLY FURNISHED, PAINTED, TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE. BEST VIEW OF BAY AND WATER WAY ENTRY INTO INTRACOASTAL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lauderdale-by-the-Sea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

