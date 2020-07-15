/
studio apartments
48 Studio Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4320 Seagrape Dr
4320 Seagrape Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,200
de light ful studio/efficiency apartment with your own private patio. updated kitchen and bath. coin-op laundry on site.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4217 El Mar Dr
4217 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,300
500 sqft
Beautiful studio apartment Lauderdale by the Sea.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4144 EL MAR DRIVE
4144 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,450
Huge beautiful Studio on the beach, step out onto the sand, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, huge closets, laundry in building, close to shopping, restaurants and transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
50 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,700
515 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Results within 5 miles of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 12:37 AM
11 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,083
497 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,620
810 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 12:27 AM
79 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
428 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,602
565 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
44 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
36 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
230 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
28 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
627 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,539
677 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
167 Units Available
Snug Harbor
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
297 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$2,010
897 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5
912 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,275
550 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED FOR 1275!!! (wifi, electric, water, trash, sewer) In the heart of Victoria Park and a few short blocks to all the action on Las Olas, Blvd, convenient to downtown and the beach surrounded by lush tropical
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
4400 NE 20
4400 NE 20th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,600
Stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach
3223 NE 12th Street
3223 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
370 sqft
STUDIO - 1/2 BLOCK TO THE BEACH OR THE WATER TAXI!. SUNNY STUDIO APT. WITH A POOL VIEW. PRIME LOCATION TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA. FURNITURE INCLUDED. PRIVATE PATIO FOR GRILLING OUT YOUR BACK DOOR. NEWW IMPACT WINDOWS.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
3020 Seville St
3020 Seville Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,500
3640 sqft
Live on Ft. Lauderdale Beach in turnkey furnished studio! Unit is modern and fully renovated. Features small kitchenette area that includes refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and King size bed.
