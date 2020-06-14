/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
195 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Marine Ct
228 Marine Ct, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1134 sqft
Fantastic monthly rental on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lauderdale by the Sea! Available furnished or unfurnished, this duplex boasts tile flooring throughout, lot of natural light, a remodeled kitchen with granite tops and much more! Relax on
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,290
800 sqft
Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Hibiscus Ave
231 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2413 sqft
Very short distance to the beach, shopping, dining & nightlife from this Large 3/3 duplex located in the heart of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Private pool area with tiki hut & wide canal views with no fixed bridges to ocean access.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1900 Oceanwalk Ln
1900 Oceanwalk Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1660 sqft
Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4445 Poinciana St
4445 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 1 BEDROOMS/ 1 BATHS * NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1800 S Ocean Blvd
1800 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your beach home! Stunning ocean front condo in resort style building is all ready for you. Just bring your toothbrush and bathing suit for a relaxing Florida Style stay.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4449 Poinciana St
4449 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS * UPDATED KITCHEN * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Seasonal rental ...Minimum lease 6 month & 1 day.. Furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Open kitchen & living room. Covered balcony washer / dryer in unit. 2 parking space. Newest complex in Laud-by-the-Sea.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4445 El Mar Dr
4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1478 sqft
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4532 Bougainvilla Dr
4532 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
515 sqft
Plan your gateway to the town of Lauderdale by the Sea where the locals say "Relax You Are Here." This is a tropical oasis with a short distance to the beach.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5000 N Ocean Blvd
5000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
VACANT AVAILABLE NOW UNIT NOVEMBER 30TH. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, LARGE (1,500 sq. ft.) 2/2 UNIT WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
2121 S Ocean Blvd
2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1530 sqft
Here's your needle in a haystack...
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4421 Poinciana St
4421 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from the beach. Updated bath, large closets, available furnished or unfurnished. Complementary laundry on premises. Small pets with fee.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 S Ocean Blvd
1410 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
**BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN PARADISE!!*** ONLY 20 UNITS IN THIS QUAINT SEASIDE BUILDING. WAKE UP EACH MORNING TO A BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE . THIS UNIT HAS WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEACH FRIENDLY CORK FLOORING AND UPDATED KITCHEN.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1751 S Ocean Blvd
1751 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1136 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath off season rental that includes all utilities and fully furnished. POSSIBLY ANNUAL LEASE ALSO 3rd floor with peaks of the ocean and access to two pools and direct access to the ocean.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
6000 N Ocean Blvd
6000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing direct Ocean and City Views from this 11th Floor Penthouse style corner condo. Fully furnished including Washer Dryer in unit. Nicely furnished with contemporary feel.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1967 S Ocean Blvd
1967 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished ANNUAL 1/1 condo just steps from the beach in the quaint village of Lauderdale By The Sea! No pets & non smokers only please. Unit has new laminate flooring throughout. Brand new king sized bed, bathroom flooring & 4K smart TV.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1481 S OCEAN BL
1481 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning updated furnished one bedroom and 1.5 bath apartment across the street from the ocean with private deeded ocean and beach access. This unit features impact windows and doors and a lovely screened patio with a view of the pool.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1900 S Ocean Blvd
1900 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
!!!AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL DEC 15th!!!! ON THE SAND - GORGEOUS. 1/1.5 CONDO FULLY FURNISHED & UPDATED. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN OPEN KITCHEN. JUST PERFECT -TURN KEY WITH SPECTACULAR OCEAN AND CITY VIEWS FROM THE BALCONY.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 S Ocean Boulevard
1501 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1002 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully furnished condo by the sea. Located in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and just minutes to the pier in Pompano or LBS. Plenty of shopping and restaurant within walking distance.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4525 Poinciana Street
4525 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
954 sqft
This fully furnished and fully equipped unit is vacation rental ready. The two level condo is located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building with eastern views out to Poinciana Street.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3051 NE 47th Ct
3051 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3204 SE 10th St
3204 Southeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Wow, Come Enjoy Living by the beach in this well-kept waterfront building on a quiet street. Tastefully furnished. Internet Service and Water are included. Beautiful Pool and Patio sitting area with water view.
Similar Pages
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 1 BedroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea Accessible ApartmentsLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with GymLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with PoolLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FL