Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities elevator gym pool sauna tennis court

VERY LARGE ONE BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CONDO WITH GORGEOUS VIEW OF INTRACOASTAL. LOTS OF AMENITIES INCLUDING TENNIS, SAUNA, GYM AND WALKING DISTANCE STORES, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT. THE QUAINT TOWN OF LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA FIVE MINUTES AWAY. UNIT HAS A DEN WITH A SLEEPER SOFA THAT COULD EASILY BE USED AS A SECOND BEDROOM.