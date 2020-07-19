Rent Calculator
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
12501 ULMERTON ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12501 ULMERTON ROAD
12501 Ulmerton Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12501 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33774
Glennwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
55 plus community requiring an application for each tenant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have any available units?
12501 ULMERTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Largo, FL
.
What amenities does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have?
Some of 12501 ULMERTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12501 ULMERTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12501 ULMERTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 ULMERTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Largo
.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
