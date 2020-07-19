All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 12501 ULMERTON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
12501 ULMERTON ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12501 ULMERTON ROAD

12501 Ulmerton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

12501 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33774
Glennwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
55 plus community requiring an application for each tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have any available units?
12501 ULMERTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have?
Some of 12501 ULMERTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12501 ULMERTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12501 ULMERTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 ULMERTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12501 ULMERTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12501 ULMERTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg