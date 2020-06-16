All apartments in Kissimmee
1550 Massa Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

1550 Massa Street · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1550 Massa Street, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Oak Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Massa Street have any available units?
1550 Massa Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1550 Massa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Massa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Massa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 Massa Street is pet friendly.
Does 1550 Massa Street offer parking?
No, 1550 Massa Street does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Massa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Massa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Massa Street have a pool?
Yes, 1550 Massa Street has a pool.
Does 1550 Massa Street have accessible units?
No, 1550 Massa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Massa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Massa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Massa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Massa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
