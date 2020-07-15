All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like Mirador at Woodside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
Mirador at Woodside
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Mirador at Woodside

900 Woodside Cir · (407) 449-8793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

900 Woodside Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mirador at Woodside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
playground
Mirador at Woodside offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that are perfect for those who like the benefits of a small town, yet want the excitement of an urban center! Tucked away in a serene setting in Kissimmee. Our upgraded apartment homes offer modern conveniences including efficient appliances, large open spaces and gorgeous luxury tile flooring in select homes. Every apartment is complemented by our incredible amenity package featuring a resort style pool and newly upgraded fitness center. Come home to Mirador at Woodside where life is easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $250-1 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One-time fee is $375 per pet under 35 lbs. and $525 per pet 36 lbs up to 65 lbs
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 65 lb each. Breed Restrictions Apply. American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dogo Argentino, Tosa (Tosa Inu), American Staffordshire Terrier, Canary Dog (Presa Canario), Fila Brasileiro (Brazilian Mastiff), Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Presa Mallorquin (ca de Bou), Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids or any breed with dominant traits of aggression.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mirador at Woodside have any available units?
Mirador at Woodside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does Mirador at Woodside have?
Some of Mirador at Woodside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mirador at Woodside currently offering any rent specials?
Mirador at Woodside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mirador at Woodside pet-friendly?
Yes, Mirador at Woodside is pet friendly.
Does Mirador at Woodside offer parking?
Yes, Mirador at Woodside offers parking.
Does Mirador at Woodside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mirador at Woodside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mirador at Woodside have a pool?
Yes, Mirador at Woodside has a pool.
Does Mirador at Woodside have accessible units?
Yes, Mirador at Woodside has accessible units.
Does Mirador at Woodside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mirador at Woodside has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Mirador at Woodside?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity