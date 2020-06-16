220 Celestial Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Extensively remodeled! Private access and steps to the beach. Very spacious end unit townhouse with private access to the beach and Pool. Master bedroom has a large covered balcony overlooking Pelican Lake. Full bedroom/bathroom down, open kitchen/DR/LR plan, wetbar, and extended large patio. NY/SF Loft style upstairs - two master suites, office space and media room space. Full Two Car Garage.. Tranquil area with shopping and restaurants nearby. 5 min to Gardens Mall, 15 min to PBI Airport. DOGS ONLY WELCOME!!!!