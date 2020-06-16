All apartments in Juno Beach
220 Celestial Way

220 Celestial Way · (561) 371-0585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Extensively remodeled! Private access and steps to the beach. Very spacious end unit townhouse with private access to the beach and Pool. Master bedroom has a large covered balcony overlooking Pelican Lake. Full bedroom/bathroom down, open kitchen/DR/LR plan, wetbar, and extended large patio. NY/SF Loft style upstairs - two master suites, office space and media room space. Full Two Car Garage.. Tranquil area with shopping and restaurants nearby. 5 min to Gardens Mall, 15 min to PBI Airport. DOGS ONLY WELCOME!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Celestial Way have any available units?
220 Celestial Way has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Celestial Way have?
Some of 220 Celestial Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Celestial Way currently offering any rent specials?
220 Celestial Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Celestial Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Celestial Way is pet friendly.
Does 220 Celestial Way offer parking?
Yes, 220 Celestial Way does offer parking.
Does 220 Celestial Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Celestial Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Celestial Way have a pool?
Yes, 220 Celestial Way has a pool.
Does 220 Celestial Way have accessible units?
No, 220 Celestial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Celestial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Celestial Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Celestial Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Celestial Way does not have units with air conditioning.
