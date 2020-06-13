/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM
195 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocean Royale Condominiums
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
451 Surfside Lane
451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
70 Celestial Way
70 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1996 sqft
Enjoy the charm of a secluded small community in Juno Beach. This direct oceanfront condo is on the sand and located in the beautiful seaside town of Juno Beach. The ocean views are one of a kind from the minute you walk through the front door.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
460 Surfside Lane
460 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
600 Ocean Drive
600 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1741 sqft
Luxurious, oceanfront condo available for annual occupancy. No expense spared on this 3 2 and 1/2 residence. Located on much sought after southeast corner.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Juno Beach Mobile Home Park
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Breeze Drive
110 Ocean Breeze Dr, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2058 sqft
AVAIL 1/4/21 FOR SEASONAL RENTAL End Unit with Impact Glass, French Doors & Plantation shutters through out. Only 300 yards to one of Florida's Best Beaches and the Juno Pier. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
204 Sea Oats Drive
204 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1525 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous one-level 3bedroom/2bath with 1 car garage Sea Oats condo. The 3rd bedroom is currently designed as a den or library. Completely renovated and beautifully furnished. Fantastic location, walk to the beach and shopping.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oak Harbour
1 Unit Available
441 Coral Cove Drive
441 Coral Cove Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1659 sqft
Rarely available short term unfurnished rental in the gated community of Oak Harbour. End unit with long driveway, 2 car attached garage, pecan wood flooring throughout living area. Owner will consider a shorter term lease than 6 months.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
220 Celestial Way
220 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2170 sqft
Extensively remodeled! Private access and steps to the beach. Very spacious end unit townhouse with private access to the beach and Pool. Master bedroom has a large covered balcony overlooking Pelican Lake.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
800 Ocean Drive
800 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2073 sqft
Stunning direct oceanfront condo in the highly sought after Waterfront building on Juno Beach! Private elevator entry opens up to a custom Travertine marble foyer. Incredible ocean views and custom upgrades throughout the entire condo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
411 Juno Dunes Way
411 Juno Dunes Way, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1709 sqft
Check out video tour! WALK TO BEACH! This 3 Bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
192 Cape Pointe Circle
192 Cape Pointe Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1889 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Bluffs Home on beautiful tree lined street only Baby Steps to Community Pool and Tennis. Annual leases only. Owner is Pet Lover. Good Pets accepted with Pet Fee.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15100 Jamaica Drive
15100 Jamaica Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1410 sqft
Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Home features open kitchen with a large family room, split bedroom floor plan, updated bathrooms, and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
102 Landward Drive
102 Landward Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1889 sqft
BLUFFS HOUSE WITH WOOD-LOOK FLOORS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE, CORNER LOT WITH PRIVACY, COVERED PATIO. PEACEFUL BACKYARD WITH AVOCADO TREES. UNFURNISHED.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2379 Treasure Isle Drive
2379 Treasure Isle Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1642 sqft
For rent or forsale A boaters dream come true.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2514 San Pietro Circle
2514 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
13479 Treasure Cove Circle
13479 Treasure Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2090 sqft
Convenient 1st floor Carriage Home in the beautiful Frenchman Harbor gated community. This 3/2/2 condo has the feeling of a single-family home. Living space all on same floor, including your 2-car garage by the kitchen entrance.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
122 Sea Steppes Ct
122 Sea Steppes Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2267 sqft
Jupiter home at the beach. Walk or ride bikes to the beach! Beautiful renovated home at Jupiter beach. Community pool, tennis courts and basketball court. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with a loft and 2 garage. Loft is a home theatre room for 8.
