Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL with gym

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oak Harbour
1 Unit Available
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Ocean Royale Condominiums
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
500 Ocean Drive
500 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1760 sqft
Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
800 Uno Lago Drive
800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1192 sqft
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
800 Ocean Drive
800 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2073 sqft
Stunning direct oceanfront condo in the highly sought after Waterfront building on Juno Beach! Private elevator entry opens up to a custom Travertine marble foyer. Incredible ocean views and custom upgrades throughout the entire condo.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Drive
530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2475 sqft
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2808 Amalei Drive
2808 Amalei Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom 3rd floor condo. Split bedrooms, large living and dining area. Balcony overlooking the development. Resort style pool, clubhouse, gym, saunas. Close to the beautiful Gardens Mall, beaches, resaurants. Must see.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
301 Mainsail Circle
301 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1263 sqft
Available for season 2021 Sought out community steps to the beach. This unit is situated right next to the beach access gate. Good pet welcome on case by case basis. Sea Colony has an olympic size pool, exercise room, and tennis courts.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2727 Anzio Court
2727 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Live in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. This third floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an open kitchen, dining and living area with very spacious bedrooms. There is a screened balcony and amenities include a resort style pool & gym.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
3028 Windward Way
3028 Windward Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2021 sqft
Nicely Furnished 3 Bed 3bath *OPEN Floorplan with ALL Bedrooms up with 1 full bath down. SS appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Flat Screen TV's, Master with King Bed, Screened patio with grill & fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Juno Beach
Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
16 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Juno Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Juno Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

