/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
193 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
500 Ocean Drive
500 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1760 sqft
Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
420 Celestial Way
420 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1047 sqft
Direct Oceanfront.....Very well appointed. Recently updated new floors, paint and furnishings. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets from the large wrap around balcony. Outside bbq area and deck on the ocean to sit and enjoy the view.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
500 Uno Lago Drive
500 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1192 sqft
Meticulously maintained and updated 1st floor condo with a beautiful view of the lake. New appliances and wood-like tile flooring throughout. Everything has been updated.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
450 Ocean Drive
450 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1288 sqft
GORGEOUS ocean views from this 10th floor condo. Come stay in complete paradise! The sunrise and sunset views are one of a kind.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
630 Ocean Drive
630 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1247 sqft
This is your only chance to rent this BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND FURNISHED 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly on the sand in Juno Beach. This condo will take your breath away.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
200 Uno Lago Drive
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
Available October 02, 2020 Through December 31, 2020. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Seasonal Lease include basic cable, internet, water/sewer, electric up to $100. Off seasonal lease pay all utilities. Available Season 2021.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
80 Celestial Way
80 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1324 sqft
Direct ocean front! View, view, view! Lovely and comfortable condo for your seasonal vacation.Private gated beachwalk, olympic size pool and gazebo for weekly resident cocktail hours! You will love it here!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20 Celestial Way
20 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1280 sqft
Come stay in the beautiful condo in the heart of Juno Beach. Bring your toothbrush and wardrobe...everything else is provided! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a very bright, open/enclosed porch. Washer and dryer IN the unit.
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
50 Celestial Way
50 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Celestial Way in Juno Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
800 Uno Lago Drive
800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1192 sqft
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
502 Sea Oats
502 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1282 sqft
Lovely furnished one story condo/villa in the quaint seaside community of Sea Oats. Available Jan 8, 2021 for season or season/off season combination. Totally furnished & appointed. Fresh, immaculate & lovely. 2 Bedrms plus Den with lake view.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1801 Mainsail Cir
1801 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Unfurnished pet friendly condo with 17 foot vaulted ceilings FEELS HUGE! Sunny south exposure in a quiet area of community = private balcony.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath on San Matera. Located right by the pool, clubhouse and all the amenities. Open floorplan with new floors, upgraded kitchens, and bath.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2531 25th Court
2531 25th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Lovely Furnished turn key rental located at the Bluffs River. This very private and secluded neighborhood has beautiful community pool and tennis courts steps from your home.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2401 Marina Isle Way
2401 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1313 sqft
Wi-Fi included! Beautiful condo with updated kitchen close to beach, shopping and restaurants! Granite counters, updated cabinets, newer appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1401 Tidal Pointe Boulevard
1401 Tidal Pointe Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Southwest Exposure marina view. Perfection in peace and serenity. Baby steps to Pool and Tennis. Excellent location in The Bluffs Marina. The Marina At The Bluffs Condominiums are perfectly placed on the Intracoastal Waterway, 0.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 S Seas Drive
401 South Seas Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1385 sqft
Enjoy the amazing ocean views from you living room. kitchen. dining room, master bedroom and balcony. Not only does this unit overlook the ocean it overlooks an expansive lawn, swimming pool and club area.
Similar Pages
Juno Beach 1 BedroomsJuno Beach 2 BedroomsJuno Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJuno Beach 3 BedroomsJuno Beach Apartments with Balcony
Juno Beach Apartments with GarageJuno Beach Apartments with GymJuno Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJuno Beach Apartments with ParkingJuno Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLLighthouse Point, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL