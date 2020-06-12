/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM
116 Furnished Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
200 Uno Lago Dr
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Furnished Rental Available 10/02/2020-12/31/2020 at $1595/m or the winter season at $4000/m. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Available For Winter Season 2021.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1358 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
70 Celestial Way
70 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1996 sqft
Enjoy the charm of a secluded small community in Juno Beach. This direct oceanfront condo is on the sand and located in the beautiful seaside town of Juno Beach. The ocean views are one of a kind from the minute you walk through the front door.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
630 Ocean Drive
630 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1247 sqft
This is your only chance to rent this BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND FURNISHED 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly on the sand in Juno Beach. This condo will take your breath away.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
460 Surfside Lane
460 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
2664 sqft
Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
800 Uno Lago Drive
800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1192 sqft
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
204 Sea Oats Drive
204 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1525 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous one-level 3bedroom/2bath with 1 car garage Sea Oats condo. The 3rd bedroom is currently designed as a den or library. Completely renovated and beautifully furnished. Fantastic location, walk to the beach and shopping.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
502 Sea Oats
502 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1282 sqft
Lovely furnished one story condo/villa in the quaint seaside community of Sea Oats. Available Jan 8, 2021 for season or season/off season combination. Totally furnished & appointed. Fresh, immaculate & lovely. 2 Bedrms plus Den with lake view.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2531 25th Court
2531 25th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Lovely Furnished turn key rental located at the Bluffs River. This very private and secluded neighborhood has beautiful community pool and tennis courts steps from your home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2201 Marina Isle Way
2201 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1385 sqft
Fabulous views of the intracoastal, updates, nicely furnished, large 2/2, close to pool, beach, tennis, shopping and dining.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
205 Mainsail Circle
205 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1624 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED & TURN KEY W/ GORGEOUS OCEAN VIEWS FROM MASTER BEDROOM. LOCATED IN A FANTASTIC VERY DESIRABLE LOCATION - SEA COLONY! WALK TO THE BEACH. SIT OUT ON THE BACK DECK AND ENJOY STUNNING SUNRISES AND THE SOUNDS OF THE OCEAN.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Maheu
1 Unit Available
12046 Prosperity Farms Road
12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1855 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
104 Beachwalk Lane
104 Beachwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
3913 sqft
Magnificent 5 bedroom 4 full & 3 half bath, custom pool home available in Jupiter. Located in the gated Beach Walk community and is a mere 200 steps to the beach! The home boasts 4112 sq ft of living space spread over 2 floors (with elevator).
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Parkway
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1564 sqft
One of the largest and one of the best units available for rent in this popular gated condo complex.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2459 Cardinal Lane
2459 Cardinal Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2700 sqft
RENT A FULLY FURNISHED STUNNING CUSTOM HOME ON A PRIVATE LOT. This one story 2700 sq. ft. luxury 4 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated home has a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood floors.
