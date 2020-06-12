/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM
217 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
500 Ocean Drive
500 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1760 sqft
Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
420 Celestial Way
420 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1047 sqft
Direct Oceanfront.....Very well appointed. Recently updated new floors, paint and furnishings. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets from the large wrap around balcony. Outside bbq area and deck on the ocean to sit and enjoy the view.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
500 Uno Lago Drive
500 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1192 sqft
Meticulously maintained and updated 1st floor condo with a beautiful view of the lake. New appliances and wood-like tile flooring throughout. Everything has been updated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1678 Park Street
1678 Park Street, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unfurnished, fenced in yard, lawn-care included in rent. Bike to the beach, nature preserves, and the Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated, bright & spacious open-plan home located in the highly sought-after community of Juno Beach.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
450 Ocean Drive
450 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1288 sqft
GORGEOUS ocean views from this 10th floor condo. Come stay in complete paradise! The sunrise and sunset views are one of a kind.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
630 Ocean Drive
630 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1247 sqft
This is your only chance to rent this BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND FURNISHED 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly on the sand in Juno Beach. This condo will take your breath away.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Juno Ocean Key CondominiumS
1 Unit Available
810 Juno Ocean
810 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1971 sqft
Looking for the perfect seasonal rental? This is it! Brand new furnishings and finishing touches by a professional designer! Over 2,000 square feet of living area so close to the beach! 4th floor SE corner unit with wrap around balcony and great
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
200 Uno Lago Drive
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
Available October 02, 2020 Through December 31, 2020. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Seasonal Lease include basic cable, internet, water/sewer, electric up to $100. Off seasonal lease pay all utilities. Available Season 2021.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
80 Celestial Way
80 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1324 sqft
Direct ocean front! View, view, view! Lovely and comfortable condo for your seasonal vacation.Private gated beachwalk, olympic size pool and gazebo for weekly resident cocktail hours! You will love it here!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 Celestial Way
20 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1280 sqft
Come stay in the beautiful condo in the heart of Juno Beach. Bring your toothbrush and wardrobe...everything else is provided! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a very bright, open/enclosed porch. Washer and dryer IN the unit.
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
50 Celestial Way
50 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Celestial Way in Juno Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Seaview at Juno Beach
1 Unit Available
753 Seaview Drive
753 Seaview Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Lovely and spacious townhouse, just steps away from the beach and the Juno Pier in highly desirable gated community of Seaview. This 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
800 Uno Lago Drive
800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1192 sqft
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
502 Sea Oats
502 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1282 sqft
Lovely furnished one story condo/villa in the quaint seaside community of Sea Oats. Available Jan 8, 2021 for season or season/off season combination. Totally furnished & appointed. Fresh, immaculate & lovely. 2 Bedrms plus Den with lake view.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Drive
530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2475 sqft
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1801 Mainsail Cir
1801 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Unfurnished pet friendly condo with 17 foot vaulted ceilings FEELS HUGE! Sunny south exposure in a quiet area of community = private balcony.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath on San Matera. Located right by the pool, clubhouse and all the amenities. Open floorplan with new floors, upgraded kitchens, and bath.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2531 25th Court
2531 25th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Lovely Furnished turn key rental located at the Bluffs River. This very private and secluded neighborhood has beautiful community pool and tennis courts steps from your home.
