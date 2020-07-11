/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:58 AM
35 Luxury Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Royale Condominiums
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
451 Surfside Lane
451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3025 sqft
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Drive
530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2475 sqft
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13479 Treasure Cove Circle
13479 Treasure Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2090 sqft
Convenient 1st floor Carriage Home in the beautiful Frenchman Harbor gated community. This 3/2/2 condo has the feeling of a single-family home. Living space all on same floor, including your 2-car garage by the kitchen entrance.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
111 Beachwalk Lane
111 Beachwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,500
5398 sqft
Magnificent 6 bedroom 7.5 bath, custom pool home available in Jupiter. Located in the gated Beach Walk community and is a mere 200 steps to the beach! The home boasts 4112 sq ft of living space spread over 3 floors (with elevator).
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
104 Beachwalk Lane
104 Beachwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
4013 sqft
Magnificent 5 bedroom 4 full & 3 half bath, custom pool home available in Jupiter. Located in the gated Beach Walk community and is a mere 200 steps to the beach! The home boasts 4112 sq ft of living space spread over 2 floors (with elevator).
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13501 Treasure Cove Circle
13501 Treasure Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13501 Treasure Cove Circle in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Juno Beach
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5551 Center St
5551 Center Street, Palm Beach County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
4200 sqft
None
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ritz Carlton
502 Bald Eagle Drive
502 Bald Eagle Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
7748 sqft
**3D Virtual Tour Available**
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
105 W Tarpon Lane
105 West Tarpon Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2568 sqft
Spectacular one story beach compound! Custom built to perfection with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, living room and large media room with pull-out queen bed and its own full bath. Top of the line appliances with a gas range.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
183 Beacon Lane
183 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2360 sqft
Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ballenisles
165 Orchid Cay Drive
165 Orchid Cay Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2875 sqft
4 bed 3.5 baths Former model home in prestine condition. Perfect seasonal rental property on a quiet street in The Orchid Cay section of BallenIsles. RARE sports membership included 120 day min.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Old Palm
11503 Green Bayberry Drive
11503 Green Bayberry Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous home overlooking the 3rd fairway in Old Palm. Beautifully updated gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the outdoor living area perfect for entertaining guests. The elevator leads you upstairs to the Master Bedroom overlooking the golf course.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Harbour
1000 N Us Highway 1
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3108 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and fully furnished, this sparkling gem sits on Jupiter's fabulously blue Intracoastal waterway! Light, airy and spaciousinterior tastefully appointed and ample outdoor living spaces designed to capture the spirit of vacation
Results within 10 miles of Juno Beach
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,550
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Royal Poinciana South, an exclusive apartment home community in Palm Beach. Iconic art deco architecture welcomes you to your private island.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Breakers Row
44 Cocoanut Row
44 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Glamorous 2 bedroom, 2 bath Penthouse with an expansive outdoor entertaining rooftop boasting Intracoastal, Breakers Golf Course, and ocean views. Contemporary in style, white glass floors and kitchen..includes a gorgeous poolside cabana.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
This elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
19950 Beach Road
19950 Beach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy penthouse living in the prestigious Claridge on Jupiter Island! This beautiful 3BD/4.5BA/2CG offers wide water views from every room, spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mirasol
275 Porto Vecchio
275 Porto Vecchio Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
This welcoming, 3bd, 3.5ba plus office is located in desirable Mirasol County Club Community. Golf Membership. Crips clean lines, beautiful natural light though-out this lovely home.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
141 Pine Hill Trail W
141 Pinehill Trl W, Tequesta, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3142 sqft
Spectacular waterfront home with Ocean Access! Bring your clothes and your boat for season! Paddle Boards and Kayaks available for your enjoyment on the Loxahatchee River! 3 Flat screen TV's with Comcast Blast Package & Roku included! Newly
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
224 Atlantic Avenue
224 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3194 sqft
This is a completely renovated contemporary home, and there is really nothing like it in Palm Beach. Clean, modern lines define this property, and it is being offered fully furnished for a seasonal or off season rental.
