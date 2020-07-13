/
apartments with pool
216 Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL with pool
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
Juno Beach Mobile Home Park
110 Ocean Breeze Drive
110 Ocean Breeze Dr, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2058 sqft
THIS IS AVAILABLE FOR A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS + 1 DAY OR ANNUALLY End unit with impact Glass, French Doors & Plantation shutters through out. Only 300 yards to one of Florida's Best Beaches and the Juno Pier., 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.
101 Sea Oats Drive
101 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1451 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a one car garage in desirable neighborhood of Juno Beach.Short walk to the community pool and clubhouse.Fully equipped for your Florida vacation. Just bring your toothbrush!Minimum 90 days to rent.
437 Juno Dunes Way
437 Juno Dunes Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1709 sqft
Enjoy all that Juno Beach has to offer in this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. Beautiful open living room with balcony. Spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
450 Ocean Dr
450 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1288 sqft
SHORT TERM SUMMER RENTAL. NOT A WINTER RENTAL. AVAILABLE ONLY 04/15/2020 THROUGH 10/31/2020. AMAZING OCEAN VIEW 2/2 CONDO IN JUNO BEACH. This lovely residence features a balcony with ocean vistas from almost every room.
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.
500 Ocean Drive
500 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1760 sqft
Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best.
451 Surfside Lane
451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3025 sqft
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room.
70 Celestial Way
70 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1996 sqft
Enjoy the charm of a secluded small community in Juno Beach. This direct oceanfront condo is on the sand and located in the beautiful seaside town of Juno Beach. The ocean views are one of a kind from the minute you walk through the front door.
Juno Ocean Key CondominiumS
810 Juno Ocean
810 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1971 sqft
Looking for the perfect seasonal rental? This is it! Brand new furnishings and finishing touches by a professional designer! Over 2,000 square feet of living area so close to the beach! 4th floor SE corner unit with wrap around balcony and great
460 Surfside Lane
460 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
2664 sqft
Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.
Uno Lago
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
80 Celestial Way
80 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1324 sqft
Direct ocean front! View, view, view! Lovely and comfortable condo for your seasonal vacation.Private gated beachwalk, olympic size pool and gazebo for weekly resident cocktail hours! You will love it here!
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.
502 Sea Oats
502 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1282 sqft
Lovely furnished one story condo/villa in the quaint seaside community of Sea Oats. Available Jan 8, 2021 for season or season/off season combination. Totally furnished & appointed. Fresh, immaculate & lovely. 2 Bedrms plus Den with lake view.
220 Celestial Way
220 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2170 sqft
Extensively remodeled! Private access and steps to the beach. Very spacious end unit townhouse with private access to the beach and Pool. Master bedroom has a large covered balcony overlooking Pelican Lake.
800 Ocean Drive
800 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2073 sqft
Stunning direct oceanfront condo in the highly sought after Waterfront building on Juno Beach! Private elevator entry opens up to a custom Travertine marble foyer. Incredible ocean views and custom upgrades throughout the entire condo.
Uno Lago
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown
530 Ocean Drive
530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2475 sqft
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach
The Bluffs
149 Beach Summit Court
149 Beach Summit Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1889 sqft
Walk To Beach!! Furnished Seasonal rental at The Ridge At The Bluffs, 3 Br. 2 Ba. Garage. Mexican tile floors, master has separate roman tub and separate shower, walk-in closet. Covered screened patio overlooks private garden.
2339 Treasure Isle Drive
2339 Treasure Isle Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1514 sqft
FABULOUS WATER VIEWS. MARINERS COVE INTRACOASTAL GATED COMMUNITY .
2319 Treasure Isle Drive
2319 Treasure Isle Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
DIRECT water views of the ICW! This totally REMODELED AND UPDATED townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Light and bright open floor plan.
Twelve Oaks
1660 Twelve Oaks Way
1660 Twelve Oaks Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1895 sqft
Direct views of the intracoastal, Rare first floor unit, no stairs! Rare 3 Bed/ 3 Bathroom 1st Floor unit. Light Bright Unit with Intracoastal views. Private fenced in patio, Unit has Full size washer and Dryer. Ceramic floors throughout.
