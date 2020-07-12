228 Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Juno Beach Mobile Home Park
110 Ocean Breeze Drive
110 Ocean Breeze Dr, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2058 sqft
THIS IS AVAILABLE FOR A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS + 1 DAY OR ANNUALLY End unit with impact Glass, French Doors & Plantation shutters through out. Only 300 yards to one of Florida's Best Beaches and the Juno Pier., 3 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
101 Sea Oats Drive
101 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1451 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a one car garage in desirable neighborhood of Juno Beach.Short walk to the community pool and clubhouse.Fully equipped for your Florida vacation. Just bring your toothbrush!Minimum 90 days to rent.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
437 Juno Dunes Way
437 Juno Dunes Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1709 sqft
Enjoy all that Juno Beach has to offer in this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. Beautiful open living room with balcony. Spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Royale Condominiums
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
500 Ocean Drive
500 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1760 sqft
Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
420 Celestial Way
420 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1047 sqft
Direct Oceanfront.....Very well appointed. Recently updated new floors, paint and furnishings. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets from the large wrap around balcony. Outside bbq area and deck on the ocean to sit and enjoy the view.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
451 Surfside Lane
451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3025 sqft
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
70 Celestial Way
70 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1996 sqft
Enjoy the charm of a secluded small community in Juno Beach. This direct oceanfront condo is on the sand and located in the beautiful seaside town of Juno Beach. The ocean views are one of a kind from the minute you walk through the front door.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
630 Ocean Drive
630 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1247 sqft
This is your only chance to rent this BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND FURNISHED 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly on the sand in Juno Beach. This condo will take your breath away.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Juno Ocean Key CondominiumS
810 Juno Ocean
810 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1971 sqft
Looking for the perfect seasonal rental? This is it! Brand new furnishings and finishing touches by a professional designer! Over 2,000 square feet of living area so close to the beach! 4th floor SE corner unit with wrap around balcony and great

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
460 Surfside Lane
460 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
2664 sqft
Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Seaview at Juno Beach
753 Seaview Drive
753 Seaview Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Lovely and spacious townhouse, just steps away from the beach and the Juno Pier in highly desirable gated community of Seaview. This 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
204 Sea Oats Drive
204 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1525 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous one-level 3bedroom/2bath with 1 car garage Sea Oats condo. The 3rd bedroom is currently designed as a den or library. Completely renovated and beautifully furnished. Fantastic location, walk to the beach and shopping.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
502 Sea Oats
502 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1282 sqft
Lovely furnished one story condo/villa in the quaint seaside community of Sea Oats. Available Jan 8, 2021 for season or season/off season combination. Totally furnished & appointed. Fresh, immaculate & lovely. 2 Bedrms plus Den with lake view.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
220 Celestial Way
220 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2170 sqft
Extensively remodeled! Private access and steps to the beach. Very spacious end unit townhouse with private access to the beach and Pool. Master bedroom has a large covered balcony overlooking Pelican Lake.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
411 Juno Dunes Way
411 Juno Dunes Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1709 sqft
Check out video tour! WALK TO BEACH! This 3 Bed 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Drive
530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2475 sqft
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Dillone Lane
1883 Dillone Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
RARE FIND! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Light and Bright renovated, very clean Two Bedrooms and one Bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Juno Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Juno Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

