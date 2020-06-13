Apartment List
157 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Juno Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
460 Surfside Lane
460 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
2664 sqft
Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
220 Celestial Way
220 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2170 sqft
Extensively remodeled! Private access and steps to the beach. Very spacious end unit townhouse with private access to the beach and Pool. Master bedroom has a large covered balcony overlooking Pelican Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman 1 Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
192 Cape Pointe Circle
192 Cape Pointe Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1889 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Bluffs Home on beautiful tree lined street only Baby Steps to Community Pool and Tennis. Annual leases only. Owner is Pet Lover. Good Pets accepted with Pet Fee.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15100 Jamaica Drive
15100 Jamaica Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1410 sqft
Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Home features open kitchen with a large family room, split bedroom floor plan, updated bathrooms, and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Doffer Lane
1927 Doffer Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Large 2/2 condo available for quick move in. Freshly painted with newer kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer in condo. NNo HOA restrictions, so most vehicles permitted. Tile floors throughout. Building is professionally landscaped and maintained.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
205 Mainsail Circle
205 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1624 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED & TURN KEY W/ GORGEOUS OCEAN VIEWS FROM MASTER BEDROOM. LOCATED IN A FANTASTIC VERY DESIRABLE LOCATION - SEA COLONY! WALK TO THE BEACH. SIT OUT ON THE BACK DECK AND ENJOY STUNNING SUNRISES AND THE SOUNDS OF THE OCEAN.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
23 Teach Road
23 East Teach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2214 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT UP TO 80 FEET! This direct waterfront home in Pirates Cove has a dock that will accommodate an 80' boat, (no fixed bridges), private water views, gorgeous white porcelain tile throughout the living area, nice kitchen w/ updated

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
301 Mainsail Circle
301 Mainsail Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1263 sqft
Available for season 2021 Sought out community steps to the beach. This unit is situated right next to the beach access gate. Good pet welcome on case by case basis. Sea Colony has an olympic size pool, exercise room, and tennis courts.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2303 23rd Court
2303 23rd Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1188 sqft
Fantastic Lakes at the Bluffs community that is located in fabulous Jupiter/Juno beaches area that's walking distance to beaches, stores and community pool. This 2 bed/ 2.1 bath townhome is completely tiled downstairs, stairs and bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
3227 32nd Court
3227 32nd Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
PRIVATE AND QUITE BLUFFS TOWNHOME OFFERS OPEN KITCHEN FLOOR PLAN; LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, LARGE PATIO GREAT FOR OUTDOOR LIVING AND ENTERTAINING. COMMUNITY OFFERS LARGE POOL, TENNIS , BOCCE BALL AND SHUFFLEBOARD.
Results within 5 miles of Juno Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Vintage
83 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
36 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
41 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
16 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Juno Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Juno Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

