62 Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Juno Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1678 Park Street
1678 Park Street, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unfurnished, fenced in yard, lawn-care included in rent. Bike to the beach, nature preserves, and the Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated, bright & spacious open-plan home located in the highly sought-after community of Juno Beach.

Oak Harbour
1 Unit Available
441 Coral Cove Drive
441 Coral Cove Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1659 sqft
Rarely available short term unfurnished rental in the gated community of Oak Harbour. End unit with long driveway, 2 car attached garage, pecan wood flooring throughout living area. Owner will consider a shorter term lease than 6 months.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach

1 Unit Available
2459 Cardinal Lane
2459 Cardinal Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2700 sqft
RENT A FULLY FURNISHED STUNNING CUSTOM HOME ON A PRIVATE LOT. This one story 2700 sq. ft. luxury 4 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated home has a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood floors.

The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1001 Seafarer Circle
1001 Seafarer Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1385 sqft
Penthouse end unit completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Den/Office & Laundry Room. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area, master bedroom and private guest suite.
Results within 5 miles of Juno Beach
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

Martinique
1 Unit Available
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,

1 Unit Available
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1560 sqft
WOW 1ST FLOOR, END UNIT ON THE MARINA WITH 3 BEDROOMS, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,UPGRADED FURNITURE IMMACULATE. BRIGHT AND AIRY.

Jupiter Key
1 Unit Available
148 Key Lane
148 Key Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2157 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted and updates throughout the entire home. Impeccable Key West inspired seaside home located in the oceanfront gated community of Jupiter Key.

1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
118 Jesup Lane
118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1953 sqft
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa.

Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

Greenwich
1 Unit Available
120 Regions Way
120 Regions Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1760 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Greenwich. End unit w/2 car garage. Completely remodeled kitchen with waterfall granite, Kitchen Aid appliances & custom built cabinetry.

1 Unit Available
255 Murcia Drive
255 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Quiet Corner unit, 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bathroom Town home. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and wood floors.

Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
105 W Tarpon Lane
105 West Tarpon Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2568 sqft
Spectacular one story beach compound! Custom built to perfection with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, living room and large media room with pull-out queen bed and its own full bath. Top of the line appliances with a gas range.

Ballenisles
1 Unit Available
105 Palm Point Circle
105 Palm Point Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2183 sqft
Amazing Vacation home located on the East course. A wonderful setting for cocktails at sunset. Walk into a warm decorative entry which features beautiful light wood floors and a 10 ft ceiling.

1 Unit Available
5524 Eagle Lake Drive
5524 Eagle Lake Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
Great location! This light and bright villa in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens consists of three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. Updates include granite counters and backsplash, new vanity, new A/C, and newer metal roof (2017).

Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
860 Bella Vista Court S
860 Bella Vista Court South, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1640 sqft
JAN/FEB/MARCH/APRIL 2020 Weeklies off season $1,000 a week. A block from 3 miles of glorious beaches is this Magnificent 2nd floor townhome nestled directly on Carlin Park with peaceful east views of park.

1 Unit Available
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1305 sqft
Currently Available for Jan, Feb & March 2021 In-Season @ $4,000 per month. Off-season June 2020 to December 2020 is $2,700/month (3-month minimum).

Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Juno Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Juno Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

