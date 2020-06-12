Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:11 PM

310 Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL with balcony

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ocean Royale Condominiums
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
450 Ocean Dr
450 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1288 sqft
SHORT TERM SUMMER RENTAL. NOT A WINTER RENTAL. AVAILABLE ONLY 04/15/2020 THROUGH 10/31/2020. AMAZING OCEAN VIEW 2/2 CONDO IN JUNO BEACH. This lovely residence features a balcony with ocean vistas from almost every room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
420 Celestial Way
420 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1047 sqft
Direct Oceanfront.....Very well appointed. Recently updated new floors, paint and furnishings. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets from the large wrap around balcony. Outside bbq area and deck on the ocean to sit and enjoy the view.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
500 Uno Lago Drive
500 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live close to the beach without the beach prices! Meticulously maintained and updated 1st floor condo with a beautiful view of the lake. New appliances and wood-like tile flooring throughout. Everything has been updated.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1678 Park Street
1678 Park Street, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unfurnished, fenced in yard, lawn-care included in rent. Bike to the beach, nature preserves, and the Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated, bright & spacious open-plan home located in the highly sought-after community of Juno Beach.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
451 Surfside Lane
451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3025 sqft
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Juno Ocean Key CondominiumS
1 Unit Available
810 Juno Ocean
810 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1971 sqft
Looking for the perfect seasonal rental? This is it! Brand new furnishings and finishing touches by a professional designer! Over 2,000 square feet of living area so close to the beach! 4th floor SE corner unit with wrap around balcony and great

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
460 Surfside Lane
460 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
2664 sqft
Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
20 Celestial Way
20 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1280 sqft
Come stay in the beautiful condo in the heart of Juno Beach. Bring your toothbrush and wardrobe...everything else is provided! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a very bright, open/enclosed porch. Washer and dryer IN the unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
600 Ocean Drive
600 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1741 sqft
Luxurious, oceanfront condo available for annual occupancy. No expense spared on this 3 2 and 1/2 residence. Located on much sought after southeast corner.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Juno Beach Mobile Home Park
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Breeze Drive
110 Ocean Breeze Dr, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2058 sqft
AVAIL 1/4/21 FOR SEASONAL RENTAL End Unit with Impact Glass, French Doors & Plantation shutters through out. Only 300 yards to one of Florida's Best Beaches and the Juno Pier. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Seaview at Juno Beach
1 Unit Available
753 Seaview Drive
753 Seaview Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Lovely and spacious townhouse, just steps away from the beach and the Juno Pier in highly desirable gated community of Seaview. This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
800 Uno Lago Drive
800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1192 sqft
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
204 Sea Oats Drive
204 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1525 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous one-level 3bedroom/2bath with 1 car garage Sea Oats condo. The 3rd bedroom is currently designed as a den or library. Completely renovated and beautifully furnished. Fantastic location, walk to the beach and shopping.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
502 Sea Oats
502 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1282 sqft
Lovely furnished one story condo/villa in the quaint seaside community of Sea Oats. Available Jan 8, 2021 for season or season/off season combination. Totally furnished & appointed. Fresh, immaculate & lovely. 2 Bedrms plus Den with lake view.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oak Harbour
1 Unit Available
441 Coral Cove Drive
441 Coral Cove Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1659 sqft
Rarely available short term unfurnished rental in the gated community of Oak Harbour. End unit with long driveway, 2 car attached garage, pecan wood flooring throughout living area. Owner will consider a shorter term lease than 6 months.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
220 Celestial Way
220 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2170 sqft
Extensively remodeled! Private access and steps to the beach. Very spacious end unit townhouse with private access to the beach and Pool. Master bedroom has a large covered balcony overlooking Pelican Lake.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
800 Ocean Drive
800 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2073 sqft
Stunning direct oceanfront condo in the highly sought after Waterfront building on Juno Beach! Private elevator entry opens up to a custom Travertine marble foyer. Incredible ocean views and custom upgrades throughout the entire condo.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
411 Juno Dunes Way
411 Juno Dunes Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1709 sqft
Check out video tour! WALK TO BEACH! This 3 Bed 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Drive
530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2475 sqft
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Juno Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Juno Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

