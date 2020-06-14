Apartment List
/
FL
/
juno beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL with garage

Juno Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ocean Royale Condominiums
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
500 Ocean Drive
500 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1760 sqft
Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
451 Surfside Lane
451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3025 sqft
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Juno Ocean Key CondominiumS
1 Unit Available
810 Juno Ocean
810 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1971 sqft
Looking for the perfect seasonal rental? This is it! Brand new furnishings and finishing touches by a professional designer! Over 2,000 square feet of living area so close to the beach! 4th floor SE corner unit with wrap around balcony and great

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seaview at Juno Beach
1 Unit Available
753 Seaview Drive
753 Seaview Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Lovely and spacious townhouse, just steps away from the beach and the Juno Pier in highly desirable gated community of Seaview. This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
204 Sea Oats Drive
204 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1525 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous one-level 3bedroom/2bath with 1 car garage Sea Oats condo. The 3rd bedroom is currently designed as a den or library. Completely renovated and beautifully furnished. Fantastic location, walk to the beach and shopping.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
502 Sea Oats
502 Sea Oats Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1282 sqft
Lovely furnished one story condo/villa in the quaint seaside community of Sea Oats. Available Jan 8, 2021 for season or season/off season combination. Totally furnished & appointed. Fresh, immaculate & lovely. 2 Bedrms plus Den with lake view.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oak Harbour
1 Unit Available
441 Coral Cove Drive
441 Coral Cove Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1659 sqft
Rarely available short term unfurnished rental in the gated community of Oak Harbour. End unit with long driveway, 2 car attached garage, pecan wood flooring throughout living area. Owner will consider a shorter term lease than 6 months.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
220 Celestial Way
220 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2170 sqft
Extensively remodeled! Private access and steps to the beach. Very spacious end unit townhouse with private access to the beach and Pool. Master bedroom has a large covered balcony overlooking Pelican Lake.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
411 Juno Dunes Way
411 Juno Dunes Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1709 sqft
Check out video tour! WALK TO BEACH! This 3 Bed 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Drive
530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2475 sqft
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Beach

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2514 San Pietro Circle
2514 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13479 Treasure Cove Circle
13479 Treasure Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2090 sqft
Convenient 1st floor Carriage Home in the beautiful Frenchman Harbor gated community. This 3/2/2 condo has the feeling of a single-family home. Living space all on same floor, including your 2-car garage by the kitchen entrance.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
122 Sea Steppes Ct
122 Sea Steppes Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2267 sqft
Jupiter home at the beach. Walk or ride bikes to the beach! Beautiful renovated home at Jupiter beach. Community pool, tennis courts and basketball court. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with a loft and 2 garage. Loft is a home theatre room for 8.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
111 Beachwalk Lane
111 Beachwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,500
5398 sqft
Magnificent 6 bedroom 7.5 bath, custom pool home available in Jupiter. Located in the gated Beach Walk community and is a mere 200 steps to the beach! The home boasts 4112 sq ft of living space spread over 3 floors (with elevator).

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
104 Beachwalk Lane
104 Beachwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
4013 sqft
Magnificent 5 bedroom 4 full & 3 half bath, custom pool home available in Jupiter. Located in the gated Beach Walk community and is a mere 200 steps to the beach! The home boasts 4112 sq ft of living space spread over 2 floors (with elevator).

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
23 Teach Road
23 East Teach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2214 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT UP TO 80 FEET! This direct waterfront home in Pirates Cove has a dock that will accommodate an 80' boat, (no fixed bridges), private water views, gorgeous white porcelain tile throughout the living area, nice kitchen w/ updated

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Parkway
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1564 sqft
One of the largest and one of the best units available for rent in this popular gated condo complex.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2661 Ravella Lane
2661 Ravella Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3 Marina Gardens Drive
3 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3141 sqft
3 Story Tuscan Townhouse Fully Furnished 3 Bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 Car Garage with Private Glass Elevator in Gated Community overlooking Soverel Harbour Marina.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Juno Beach, FL

Juno Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Juno Beach 1 BedroomsJuno Beach 2 BedroomsJuno Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJuno Beach 3 BedroomsJuno Beach Apartments with Balcony
Juno Beach Apartments with GarageJuno Beach Apartments with GymJuno Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJuno Beach Apartments with ParkingJuno Beach Apartments with Pool
Juno Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerJuno Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsJuno Beach Furnished ApartmentsJuno Beach Luxury PlacesJuno Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLLighthouse Point, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL
Hobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University