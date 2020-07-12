/
spring glen
224 Apartments for rent in Spring Glen, Jacksonville, FL
5 Units Available
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,197
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1513 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident's convenience. Pet friendly. Enjoy an on-site playground. Just 6 miles from downtown, and near the Arlington Expressway.
6 Units Available
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lifestyle, unique features, and fabulous amenities that make The Palms at 2800 one of Jacksonville’s premier places to live.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Glen
8 Units Available
Columns
333 Laurina St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1331 sqft
Minutes from the water, schools and parks. A modern community with a fire pit, pool, tennis court, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry provided.
8 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Community amenities include a dog park, pool, playground, on-site laundry and parking. Recently renovated units have a dishwasher, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Convenient location for commuters, just off of Highway 1.
1 Unit Available
4929 BRIDGEWATER CIR
4929 Bridgewater Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1597 sqft
FROM 5 POINTS,TAKE RIVERSIDE AVE,LEFT ON POST ST, RIGHT ON PARK ST. TO I-95 SOUTH,TAKE US-90 BEACHES EXIT TO BEACH BLVD, RIGHT ON BRIDGEWATER CIR., PROPERTY IS ON THE LEFT. SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN ST. NICHOLAS.
1 Unit Available
2445 SPRING PARK RD
2445 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. UNIT 5. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 600 sq.
1 Unit Available
1515 PULLEN RD
1515 Pullen Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1515 PULLEN RD in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3325 CLAREMONT RD
3325 Claremont Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in St Nicholas/Separate Living and Dining Room/Eat in Kitchen/Hardwood flooring/Tile Flooring-CH&A-Washer Dryer Hookup/Large fence in Yard-Off Street Parking NO PETS
1 Unit Available
263 River Hills Drive - 2
263 River Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Located off of the side road that connects Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard. Property has University Boulevard frontage. Tenant mix includes an Insurance Company and a CPA.
1 Unit Available
4030 HUNTER CIR
4030 Hunter Circle, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email leasing@jwbcompanies.com today to schedule your showing today!
1 Unit Available
263 River Hills Drive - 1
263 River Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit is approximately 1000 SF +/- Includes Lobby with Waiting Area - Office with Sliding Glass Window One Bathroom One Kitchenette Four Total Offices Unit is Metered Separately and all Utilities are Tenants Responsibility (JEA, Trash Pick Up,
Results within 5 miles of Spring Glen
17 Units Available
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1175 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
43 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1411 sqft
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
5 Units Available
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
32 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1375 sqft
Resort-style living near St. Vincent's Hospital and St. Johns Town Center. Gourmet kitchens, wood-inspired plank flooring, and large, open floor plans. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
12 Units Available
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1149 sqft
New luxury apartment community with car wash area, pet spa, dog park, pool, fitness classes and outdoor kitchen areas. Residences have French door refrigerators, wood-style flooring, glass-top ranges, washer and dryer. Car-charging stations and hammocks.
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
14 Units Available
Meridian
653 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Apartments offer fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit W/D. Close to Mill Cove, Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens, and Regency Square Mall. Green community with sports courts, gym, media room and coffee bar.
