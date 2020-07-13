Ocean Blue

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Must be spayed or neutered. Breed Restrictions are as follows: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs. Mixed breeds containing these bloodlines are also prohibited. Stop by the office to learn about specific pet policies.