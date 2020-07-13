Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage cats allowed gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal trash valet yoga

At Ocean Blue, it's all about living in the moment. Relax in a cabana by our resort-style pool or enjoy a sunny afternoon with your pup in our dog park. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features, including state-of-the-art appliances and quartz countertops. We're also conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and entertainment, with Neptune Beach and Hanna Park only minutes away.