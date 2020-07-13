All apartments in Jacksonville
Ocean Blue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Ocean Blue

2701 Mayport Rd · (904) 615-8648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off Your First Month's Rent! --- (Contact us for details)
Location

2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 511 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ocean Blue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
trash valet
yoga
At Ocean Blue, it's all about living in the moment. Relax in a cabana by our resort-style pool or enjoy a sunny afternoon with your pup in our dog park. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features, including state-of-the-art appliances and quartz countertops. We're also conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and entertainment, with Neptune Beach and Hanna Park only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Must be spayed or neutered. Breed Restrictions are as follows: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs. Mixed breeds containing these bloodlines are also prohibited. Stop by the office to learn about specific pet policies.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ocean Blue have any available units?
Ocean Blue has 5 units available starting at $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Ocean Blue have?
Some of Ocean Blue's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ocean Blue currently offering any rent specials?
Ocean Blue is offering the following rent specials: $500 off Your First Month's Rent! --- (Contact us for details)
Is Ocean Blue pet-friendly?
Yes, Ocean Blue is pet friendly.
Does Ocean Blue offer parking?
Yes, Ocean Blue offers parking.
Does Ocean Blue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ocean Blue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ocean Blue have a pool?
Yes, Ocean Blue has a pool.
Does Ocean Blue have accessible units?
No, Ocean Blue does not have accessible units.
Does Ocean Blue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ocean Blue has units with dishwashers.
