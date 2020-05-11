All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8387 Pineverde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8387 Pineverde Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:45 PM

8387 Pineverde Lane

8387 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8387 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
https://rently.com/properties/1120924?source=marketing

-2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms townhouse
-Master bedroom suite upstairs
-Second bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs
-New vinyl tile in living areas and bedrooms
-Kitchen has tile floor, a breakfast bar, and large pantry closet.
-Laundry and storage room off back covered patio
-Lawn maintenance and pest control provided

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8387 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8387 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8387 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8387 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8387 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8387 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8387 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8387 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8387 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8387 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8387 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8387 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8387 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8387 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8387 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8387 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8387 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8387 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia