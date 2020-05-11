8387 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

-2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms townhouse

-Master bedroom suite upstairs

-Second bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs

-New vinyl tile in living areas and bedrooms

-Kitchen has tile floor, a breakfast bar, and large pantry closet.

-Laundry and storage room off back covered patio

-Lawn maintenance and pest control provided



Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.