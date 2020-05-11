8387 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
https://rently.com/properties/1120924?source=marketing
-2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms townhouse
-Master bedroom suite upstairs
-Second bedroom and full bathroom is downstairs
-New vinyl tile in living areas and bedrooms
-Kitchen has tile floor, a breakfast bar, and large pantry closet.
-Laundry and storage room off back covered patio
-Lawn maintenance and pest control provided
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.