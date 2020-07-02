4316 Windergate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mandarin - 2/2.5 townhome - https://rently.com/properties/1479185?source=marketing



2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome

Ceramic tile in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms

Living/dining area with corner stone wood-burning fireplace

Both bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom for each

Master bedroom has updated walk-in shower

Inside washer/dryer closet with connections

Screened back porch

Fenced backyard



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

???Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



