4316 Windergate Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

4316 Windergate Drive

4316 Windergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Windergate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mandarin - 2/2.5 townhome - https://rently.com/properties/1479185?source=marketing

2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
Ceramic tile in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms
Living/dining area with corner stone wood-burning fireplace
Both bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom for each
Master bedroom has updated walk-in shower
Inside washer/dryer closet with connections
Screened back porch
Fenced backyard

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
???Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE1895095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Windergate Drive have any available units?
4316 Windergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Windergate Drive have?
Some of 4316 Windergate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Windergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Windergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Windergate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Windergate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Windergate Drive offer parking?
No, 4316 Windergate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4316 Windergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4316 Windergate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Windergate Drive have a pool?
No, 4316 Windergate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Windergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4316 Windergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Windergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 Windergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

