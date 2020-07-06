Berkman Plaza

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool 24hr concierge tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in a high rise condo on the 14th floor One FULL month rent FREE upon immediate move in! **Applied to second month's rent** - One FULL month rent FREE upon immediate move in! **Applied to second month's rent**



Offering this Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in a high rise condo on the 14th floor. Enjoy down town living. Condo features spacious split bedroom floor plan. Building features 24-hour concierge service, fitness and business center, pool, Club house, and tennis courts. This condo is the 2nd largest two-bedroom plan in The Plaza and features one of the largest Master Bedrooms in the building.Included in the rent are the water, sewer and cable usage as well. Rent terms may be negotiable. NOT WATER FACING unit.



(RLNE4301636)