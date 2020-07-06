All apartments in Jacksonville
Berkman Plaza

400 E Bay St · No Longer Available
Location

400 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr concierge
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in a high rise condo on the 14th floor One FULL month rent FREE upon immediate move in! **Applied to second month's rent** - One FULL month rent FREE upon immediate move in! **Applied to second month's rent**

Offering this Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in a high rise condo on the 14th floor. Enjoy down town living. Condo features spacious split bedroom floor plan. Building features 24-hour concierge service, fitness and business center, pool, Club house, and tennis courts. This condo is the 2nd largest two-bedroom plan in The Plaza and features one of the largest Master Bedrooms in the building.Included in the rent are the water, sewer and cable usage as well. Rent terms may be negotiable. NOT WATER FACING unit.

(RLNE4301636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Berkman Plaza have any available units?
Berkman Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Berkman Plaza have?
Some of Berkman Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Berkman Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Berkman Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Berkman Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Berkman Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Berkman Plaza offer parking?
No, Berkman Plaza does not offer parking.
Does Berkman Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Berkman Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Berkman Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Berkman Plaza has a pool.
Does Berkman Plaza have accessible units?
No, Berkman Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Berkman Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Berkman Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

