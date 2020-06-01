All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

990 Chalmet Lane

990 Chalmet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

990 Chalmet Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Northside Turtle Creek Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom cul-de-sac home features hard floors throughout for those looking for a carpet free living experience! Pets are ok with a $40 pet fee per pet, up to two pets, and no dogs over 50 lbs. This home features standard size washer/dryer hookup. Extra storage shed in the backyard and workbench space in the garage. Living space includes a high ceiling great room, dinning room, breakfast nook off of the kitchen, formal sitting room (great for home office space), utility room for the washer and dryer, Master suite, 2 other bedrooms with a main bathroom. Sliding glass doors lead to the backyard patio and garden.

$1375 Rent + $10 Monthly Admin Fee = $1385 Total

Call Ashley to schedule your showing today!

Ashley Melengu
(904) 487-6055
Licensed Sales Agent

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.

(RLNE3396412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Chalmet Lane have any available units?
990 Chalmet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Chalmet Lane have?
Some of 990 Chalmet Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Chalmet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
990 Chalmet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Chalmet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Chalmet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 990 Chalmet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 990 Chalmet Lane offers parking.
Does 990 Chalmet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Chalmet Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Chalmet Lane have a pool?
No, 990 Chalmet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 990 Chalmet Lane have accessible units?
No, 990 Chalmet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Chalmet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Chalmet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

