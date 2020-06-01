990 Chalmet Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage carpet

Northside Turtle Creek Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom cul-de-sac home features hard floors throughout for those looking for a carpet free living experience! Pets are ok with a $40 pet fee per pet, up to two pets, and no dogs over 50 lbs. This home features standard size washer/dryer hookup. Extra storage shed in the backyard and workbench space in the garage. Living space includes a high ceiling great room, dinning room, breakfast nook off of the kitchen, formal sitting room (great for home office space), utility room for the washer and dryer, Master suite, 2 other bedrooms with a main bathroom. Sliding glass doors lead to the backyard patio and garden.



$1375 Rent + $10 Monthly Admin Fee = $1385 Total



Call Ashley to schedule your showing today!



Ashley Melengu

(904) 487-6055

Licensed Sales Agent



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

904-701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.



(RLNE3396412)